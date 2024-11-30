ATEEZ Strikes gold again, 'GOLDEN HOUR: Part.2' tops the charts, wins hearts

Topping the charts and winning awards is something K-pop powerhouse group ATEEZ has gotten used to in recent years.

With their latest album, "GOLDEN HOUR: Part.2," they’ve already risen to the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart, marking the second time at the top of the chart following their album "THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL" last year.

Now with "GOLDEN HOUR: Part.2" they've returned with the title track "Ice On My Teeth," a track with over 32 million views on YouTube since the music video release earlier this month.

ATEEZ(에이티즈) - 'Ice On My Teeth' Official MV



"For this new release, as ATEEZ we've taken on a lot of new challenges and within our music, we've incorporated many messages about self-worth and love. We hope everyone listens to it with these lyrics in mind and experiences all the new challenges we've taken on for this album," says SEONGHWA.

"GOLDEN HOUR: Part.2" features six tracks showcasing the group’s diversity in genres, including fan favorites like "Selfish Waltz" and "Man on Fire," which member WOOYOUNG hopes to show fans a performance of in the future.

On top of their catchy tracks however, the members also continue to dig deeper by continuing the mission of inspiring fans with their music.

"We got many inspirations from fans, so that’s why we want to put our message in our songs…We always connect with our fans, ATINY, so after 10 years and 20 years we just want to keep communicating with our fans with our music.. We just want to give more cheer and everything to our fans to keep their life more positive," explains HONGJOONG.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ ATEEZ Golden Hour Part.2 album photo (KQ Entertainment)

The group has had a successful year in 2024 with a 13 stop U.S. tour that began here in Tacoma in July and concluded in August.

That tour called ‘Towards the Light: Will to Power’ isn’t over just yet however, as the group will be taking it to Europe in 2025.

Another milestone for the group was a packed Coachella performance earlier this year and a featured exhibition at the GRAMMY Museum.

The Coachella performance was the moment member SAN saw as the turning point of their career, the moment he really thought they had made it.

Now that they accomplished that, he has even bigger goals for the future.

"We want to go and perform at the Superbowl with our ATINY," he says, also deciding with the members that they would conclude their set with their iconic songs "WONDERLAND" or "The Real."

[풀버전] ♬ Symphony No.9 "From The Wonderland" - 에이티즈(ATEEZ)

The success of their latest album doesn’t stop in the U.S., on the Billboard chart, but also reaches across the pond as well as the group makes history after achieving another Top 5 placement on the Official Charts UK album chart, making them the first K-pop group in history to have four consecutive Top 10 albums.

With all the success the group has seen, their hard work and dedication to their fans has helped motivate the group to keep dreaming for more, and looking back, there is advice they wish they could tell their younger selves.

"When I think of our trainee days in the U.S., especially the time right before we debuted, I want to tell us to have confidence in who we were then and to not doubt ourselves and our will to go forth, only looking forward. I want to give ourselves assurance that if you go on as you are, you will grow, and even after debut, I want to remind ourselves from then to not forget where we started," says YUNHO.

That confidence and assurance has helped the group continue to push forward, consistently growing and proving why they are one of the biggest names in K-pop.

While 2024 may be almost over, they are ending the year with a nomination for Best K-POP Album at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, alongside groups like Stray Kids, TXT, and BTS’ Jungkook.

"We're so grateful for all the support and love everyone has given for it. We'll continue to show our ATINY (fandom name) even more wonderful music and performances, so please always stay healthy and happy," says YEOSANG.

This year’s Billboard Music Awards will air on December 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

