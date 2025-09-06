EPEX reflects on four years of growth as they conclude the 'Youth' trilogy

C9 Entertainment’s EPEX is a K-pop group consistently building upon their previous work.

Since debut in 2021 the group has put out numerous albums and EPs, as well as winning nine Rookie, Rising Star, and Emerging Artist awards.

The group released their latest album, "Youth Chapter 3 : ROMANTIC YOUTH" on July 28, a full-length album that is the end of their "Youth" series trilogy.

"It's not easy to release a trilogy with full-length albums, so I'm really proud of us for accomplishing that. I think these albums serve as very important chapters that will shape our future music," says AYDEN.

Just like their company seniors CIX, EPEX has mastered the art of storytelling with their music, and they’ve grown through the process.

"It feels more mature now, like we're both in the middle of youth and at the peak of it. I think that feeling is conveyed through our music, and it really reflects my current mindset," explains JEFF, the group’s youngest member.

The members say they can’t believe it’s been four years since debut, and how they are the seniors to so many new idol groups.

EPEX says they’ve not only grown musically and as a group, but personally as well.

"I think we're more relaxed on stage now. Yesterday, I changed a gesture right before going on, and it turned out really well. That's something that wouldn’t have been possible in our earlier years," says WISH.

Leading the final album in their "Youth" series, "Youth Chapter 3 : ROMANTIC YOUTH," is the title track, "Grateful to Tears."

"Our title track tells a very mature story about a breakup. It's about learning and experiencing love through the relationship, and ultimately letting the other person go. Compared to our previous songs about breakups, this one feels more grown-up, making it a perfect way to close out our third chapter of the album series," BAEKSEUNG says.

The music video for "Grateful to Tears," which has over 14 million views online, tells the story of relationships, but not the typical love story like you’d expect.

BAEKSEUNG explains, "I keep mentioning a breakup, but it's not just about romantic relationships. It can be with anyone, like friends, family, or even people of different generations, from child to elderly. This song is about all kinds of partings and goodbyes."

While the members are saying goodbye to their "Youth" series, looking ahead to the future, they say one thing will never change with their music.

"Since our debut, we've had the ‘Bipolar’ and ‘Youth’ series, so I think we'll continue creating series with connected stories, no matter what the theme is," says A-MIN.

The members have grown and evolved in front of their worldwide fans over the last four years, and while they are closing one chapter of their music, they say there is much more to come and many different sides of themselves that they can’t wait to show.

"We always feel your support from afar, deep in our hearts, and it motivates us to work harder. We'll do our best to meet you in person soon. Thank you all, and see you very soon," MU concludes.

MORE K-POP NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

ATEEZ’s Tacoma stop shows why they’re not just a leader in K-pop; They’re redefining it

H1-KEY’s "Lovestruck" is the vibe of Summer 2025

New K-pop group 1VERSE reflects future of a global music scene

K-Drama nostalgia meets K-Pop emotion in XODIAC X-UNIT’s first EP

KANG YUCHAN starts fresh with WAY BETTER and single "Champagne Poppin"

New K-Pop sub-unit OX:N showcases different side of OMEGA X

Maki reflects on viral fame, loyal fans, favorite city in America

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.