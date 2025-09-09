WJSN’s DaYoung goes solo with debut album ‘gonna love me, right?’

Stepping into the spotlight for the first time on her own, K-pop star and veteran DaYoung of the group WJSN, just released her first solo single album, "gonna love me, right?"

Known for her bright and fun personality with the group and its sub-unit WJSN CHOCOME, DaYoung is showing fans a new side of herself with this release, and it is one she has been preparing for a long time.

"It took two to three years. I was preparing by myself, and I was waiting for the perfect timing to go solo, and I started going full out about one year ago," she tells FOX 13 Seattle.

Over the last few years, as WJSN has been on a hiatus, DaYoung has worked on preparing for this release, and she is one of the few group members to release a solo.

During that time, she has not only grown personally, but says this experience has helped her to grow as an artist as well, showing her that there was still a lot she didn’t know, and she says while this album is a different style than what fans would have expected for her first solo, it’s the real her.

Speaking on whether she intended to separate the DaYoung of WJSN and the soloist DaYoung, she says, "I didn't try to separate them on purpose. What I'm showing this time isn't really a new concept, it's just the real DaYoung, and I think it might feel unfamiliar because you haven't seen this side of me before, but this is also who I am."

(STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT)

Her single album was released on September 9 and was led by the title track, "body," a fun summer anthem that she filmed the music video for in Los Angeles.

"When I first heard ‘body,’ I immediately thought, ‘This is the music I want to show for my first solo.’ As soon as I listened, I could picture how I would dance and perform on the stage, so I was sure it had to be the title track," she says.

One name attached to all three tracks on the album is Eric Nam, a Korean-American solo artist known to many for this long career in the industry.

"I’ve learned so much from you, and because of you, I got to make the music I really wanted," she responds to Eric on Instagram following the album’s release.

DaYoung herself had a hand in writing the track "marry me," and WJSN’s leader Chu So Jung, better known as EXY, participated as well on the album, even traveling to Los Angeles to show her support.

"She even came all the way to the States to the filming site to calm my nerves. While I was preparing, she kept monitoring and cheering for me, and it made me feel really supported," says DaYoung.

The music video for "body" was important to DaYoung to kick off her solo career, and she has a lot of ideas on how to make it perfect for her.

"I just wanted to keep the focus on the music and performance. I wanted people to watch the video and simply enjoy the sound of the stage, so I said ‘let's do it in one take, please.’ No heavy details and no heavy edits or 3D effects. Just me for three minutes," she says.

Fans online have been sharing and posting the music video excited about this new content, the new style, and her solo career, and DaYoung says you can expect more from her in the future.

"I actually already started working on my next song, and it's still secret for now, but I can promise it will be an upgraded version of me compared to this time," she says.

This new chapter of DaYoung’s career as a soloist is something she has dreamed of since she was a child, and she thanks her fans over her nine-year career for all the support they’ve shown.

"I hope fans will join me on this long and exciting journey, and let's make some amazing memories together. Thank you for always being with me," she concludes.

