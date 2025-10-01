OMEGA X’s Kevin talks lead role in BL drama ‘My Bias Is Showing’

While K-pop idols may thrive on the stage dancing and singing, a natural progression these days is transitioning into the acting world for a lot of young stars.

Park Jin Woo, better known by the stage name Kevin of K-pop group OMEGA X, got his first big break this year, landing a leading role in the latest Korean BL series, "My Bias Is Showing."

The drama centers around school teacher Na Ae-joon, played by Kevin, who has an obsession with a member of a K-pop group called A-One.

While his character is a fan in private, he never expected he would get to meet this idol in person.

Throughout the drama, his character Na Ae-joon not only meets his idol, but grows closer to him as well, making this romantic-comedy one that Kevin was excited to be asked to be a part of.

"When I first saw the character Na Ae-joon, a lot of people recommended him to me and said we had similarities. That made me curious, so I read the script, and I was surprised to find some similarities between myself and the character. Since I've always dreamed of acting, I really wanted to take on this role. It felt like such a lucky opportunity to be able to play Na Ae-joon and film the drama," he tells FOX 13.

With this being his first acting experience, his excitement was met with nervousness, but the script and character were something he thought he could work well with.

"Although there were some changes and edits to the script, when I first read it, I felt that Na Ae-joon was a really bubbly character. I also found the storyline about an idol and their fan super interesting. Since I have so many fans who love and support me, I thought that experience could help me bring more authenticity to the role," he says.

His co-star, Kim Kang Min, plays the role of Si-yeol, his bias in A-One who he meets while filming a program set in the school he works at.

With it being a romance story, getting to know him was a key component in making the story come to life.

"I'm actually very shy, but since chemistry is such an important part of this project, I made an effort to reach out to him often, such as sharing more about me and my personal life. That helped us get closer and more comfortable with each other, which definitely improved our acting together. It also made me realize how much the mindset can really set the stage for acting," Kevin says.

As the two got to know each other off the screen, they were able to give their characters more depth, but Kevin went into this romantic comedy with some doubts.

"Since it's a romance genre, I was a little worried about whether I could really express love on screen. I don't have much dating experience, so I wasn't sure if I could show that affection toward Si-yeol in a convincing way. But Si-yeol was such an amazing partner, and the director gave me great guidance. I, of course, practiced on my own, but I feel like I learned and improved the most during the actual filming. I think viewers noticed those efforts based on their comments, and I'm really glad that all the hard work paid off," he adds.

The drama has been well-received by fans, and Kevin was able to succeed in his first leading role with it being a trending show on the Asian streaming app iQIYI, but even though he had other OMEGA X member he could’ve asked for tips or advice, he says he wanted to go into this on his own and to push himself.

Now, as he adds actor to his resume, while also being a K-pop idol, his role in "My Bias Is Showing" has given him a new fan base and a new mindset that he will take with him going forward in his professional career.

In a final message to FOX 13 about this experience and what he hopes for the future, Kevin says, "I think, as both an actor and an artist, I've always strived to act like myself. Trying acting for the first time was definitely scary and required a lot of confidence. Every time I felt nervous, I didn't think, ‘I can do it,’ but rather, ‘Let's just do it.’ That small shift in mindset was enough to make me bold. With that mindset, I want to continue my work as an actor and as a member of OMEGA X, sharing hope and having a positive influence on our fans."