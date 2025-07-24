Massive crowds expected along Seattle waterfront this weekend

The Brief Seafair events, including the Torchlight parade, are expected to draw large crowds to Seattle's waterfront this weekend, coinciding with the opening of Pier 58. While some businesses, like Ivar's, are preparing for increased activity, others express confusion and concern about potential disruptions to normal operations. The events mark a significant moment for the waterfront, with some business leaders welcoming the attention and increased visitor interest.



Seafair is coming to the Seattle waterfront this weekend with lots of events and festivities — but not every business is excited.

On Friday, Pier 58 is opening, creating about 50,000 square feet of park space along the waterfront for visitors.

On Saturday, Seafair is taking over the strip. The Torchlight Parade is set to draw crowds with its 5k run scheduled for 6:00 p.m. and the historic parade in its new location and time at 7:30 p.m.

What they're saying:

"Twenty-one years ago, in December of 2004, the environmental impact statement on taking the Viaduct down and replacing it with the tunnel and the park was written," said Ivar's President Bob Donegan. "So, 21 years later, to finally be getting big events, it is such a treat."

Donegan tells FOX 13 Seattle his business is stocking up on extra food and even toilet paper for this weekend.

However, not everyone is as ready as Ivar’s.

Local businesses confused by Seafair

Local perspective:

"We’ll definitely have to look at the schedule and see who is going to be here and make a plan for if it is busier because of it or if it’s slower," said Sam Mecham, assistant manager of Seattle Shirt Company.

FOX 13 Seattle spoke to several other businesses along the waterfront who did not want to go on-camera but told us they were unaware of the events this weekend. Some said they were concerned the changes to normal waterfront operations would negatively impact their business.

Donegan tells FOX 13 Seattle this is exactly the kind of attention the area needs.

"People are discovering the waterfront, and we are so happy about it," he said.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Mariners fans fed up with megaphone preachers

Teacher at Juanita HS in Kirkland, WA detained by ICE, district confirms

Bryan Kohberger transferred to maximum security Idaho state prison

Here's what Kaylee Goncalves' family said during Bryan Kohberger ID sentencing

Here's what Madison Mogen's parents said during Bryan Kohberger ID sentencing

Billboard goes up protesting Blue Angels in Seattle's Seafair Air Show

Deputies investigate homicide, take suspect into custody after shooting in Burien, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.