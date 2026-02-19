WSDOT closes lanes on SR-99 First Avenue bridge in Seattle after inspection

The Brief Two lanes of the northbound SR-99 First Avenue Bridge in Seattle are closed until further notice following a recent inspection. The Washington State Department of Transportation issued a travel advisory at 11 p.m. Wednesday and reduced the speed limit on the bridge to 25 mph. Engineers will return Thursday to continue the assessment as drivers are warned to expect delays.



Two lanes of the northbound SR-99 First Avenue Bridge in Seattle are closed until further notice following a recent inspection.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), a travel advisory was issued at 11 p.m. Wednesday.

What we know:

The right two lanes are closed, and the speed limit on the northbound bridge has been reduced to 25 mph.

WSDOT says engineers will be on site again Thursday, Feb. 19, to continue the assessment.

Why are there lane closures on the SR-99 bridge in Seattle?

What we don't know:

It is not known what was discovered during the routine inspection. WSDOT is expected to release more details as they become available.

(WSDOT)

Drivers are warned to expect delays in the area.

For up-to-date traffic information, visit WSDOT's real-time travel map.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a travel alert from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

