3 measles cases confirmed in family visiting western WA for holidays

The Brief Health officials confirmed three measles cases in a family visiting western Washington during the holidays, with exposure possible in Snohomish and King counties. The family visited multiple public locations while infectious, and anyone not immune who was there could develop symptoms between Jan. 4 and Jan. 22. Officials say the overall public risk is low, but urge people to check their MMR vaccination status and call a provider if symptoms appear.



Health officials in western Washington are notifying the public of three confirmed measles cases over the holiday period, all within the same family.

The cases involve one adult and two children from the same family who were infectious from Dec. 27, 2025, through Jan. 1, 2026. Health officials said the adult had received at least one measles vaccine, while the children were unvaccinated.

Timeline:

The family was visiting from South Carolina and visited multiple locations in Everett, Mukilteo, and Everett while contagious. The Snohomish County Health Department said the family was at the following locations before being diagnosed with measles:

McDonald's, 530 128th St. SW (Everett): Dec. 27, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Slavic Christian Church Awakening, 4223 78th St SW (Mukilteo): Dec. 28, 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Flying Squirrel Trampoline Park, 1325 SE Everett Mall Way (Everett): Dec. 29, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Chick-fil-A, 8810 36th Ave (Marysville): Dec. 29, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Mukilteo-Clinton Ferry (Mukilteo): Dec. 30, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Fisherman Jack’s 1410 Seiner Dr. (Everett): Dec. 30, 61 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Rental car shuttles going to and from Sea-Tac Airport, 3150 S 160th (SeaTac): Jan. 1, 6:45 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Gate N4 + Green Train Line: Jan. 1, 7 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Anyone who was at the listed locations during the exposure times and is not immune to measles could develop symptoms between Jan. 4 and Jan. 22.

Measles is highly contagious and can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area, officials warned. Those who were potentially exposed to measles are asked to check their MMR vaccination status, and to stay home and call a healthcare provider if you begin developing symptoms.

The risk to the general public is low, as most people in Snohomish and King counties have immunity to measles through vaccination.

Measles cases are rising nationwide, with 2,144 cases reported in the U.S. in 2025, the highest total since 1992. More information about measles can be found on the Snohomish County Health Department website.

