Police investigate after man shot in leg in Olympia, WA

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Olympia on Friday.

What they're saying:

According to the Olympia Police Department (OPD), officers responded around noon to reports of an assault near Martin Way East and Ensign Road Northeast. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to St. Peter's Hospital, and his injury appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives are interviewing the victim at the hospital while he receives medical care.

Multiple witnesses have been interviewed, and the area was canvassed for evidence. Police say witnesses reported that the victim was confronted by two adult men in a wooded area, and a verbal argument between the three could be heard before the sound of a gunshot.

Witnesses said the two suspects fled the area.

Police and detectives are working on leads and are asking for the public's help in the investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Olympia Police Department at 360-753-8300.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Olympia Police Department.

