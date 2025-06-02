14 people charged in multi-state drug trafficking ring busted in Seattle

The Brief Fourteen people have been charged in connection to drug trafficking that spanned multiple states and originated in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. The defendants are charged with allegedly trafficking cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and meth from California to Western Washington, often using violence and exploiting vulnerable community members. Authorities seized significant quantities of narcotics, including enough fentanyl to kill everyone in Seattle twice, and over $350,000 in cash, with three suspects still at large.



Eleven individuals are now in federal custody following an extensive drug trafficking investigation that spanned multiple states and originated in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District, local and federal officials announced Monday.

The joint investigation — led by the Seattle Police Department and supported by the FBI, DEA, and U.S. Attorney’s Office — targeted a violent drug ring accused of exploiting vulnerable members of the community, particularly those experiencing homelessness and addiction.

"In this case, we targeted offenders who used both [drugs and guns] to prey on some of our most vulnerable communities," David Reames, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s Seattle Division said. "They dealt in death in the form of drugs and guns."

What we know:

The operation is part of an ongoing federal crackdown that has led to the arrest of 14 individuals in total — with five previously taken into custody in January during an earlier sweep. Authorities say this second wave brings the total to 11 now in custody, with three suspects still at large.

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes said those involved "did the worst kind of damage to our community," referencing the impact the suspects had on the CID neighborhood, one of the city’s oldest and most culturally rich areas. For months, the area has been undergoing revitalization efforts that include increased police presence, improved sanitation, and a new city ambassador program.

But officials say the drug activity had continued unabated behind the scenes.

Over the course of 18 months, investigators say the group trafficked and sold methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin while frequently using or threatening violence.

"This is a big hit," Special Agent Reames said as authorities detailed the operation’s reach, which extended beyond Washington.

"We followed this case outside of Seattle and Washington state into Oregon and California, as the drug traffickers made frequent trips, sometimes twice a week, up and down the West Coast," Mike Herrington, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle Field Office said.

What they're saying:

Officials believe the drugs were sourced from Mexico then distributed in Los Angeles California where they made their trek up Oregon and into Western Washington. In March alone, agents seized narcotics with an estimated street value of over $3 million — but trafficking continued even after those seizures.

"We even heard one of the suspects on a wiretap arranging drug deals from a Costco," Teal Luthy Miller, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington said.

Among the items seized during the investigation were seven kilograms of cocaine, more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 80,000 suspected fentanyl pills, and more than $350,000 in cash.

"That’s enough fentanyl to kill everyone in Seattle. Twice," Reames said.

Many of the suspects are U.S. citizens, but some had previously been deported and re-entered the country illegally, authorities said.

What's next:

As part of its commitment to improving safety in the CID, the city of Seattle recently rolled out a neighborhood ambassador program aimed at welcoming visitors and ensuring community cleanliness. But Chief Barnes emphasized that the work is far from over.

"Round four? You know, the reward for doing good work in policing is you get to do it all over again," Barnes said.

As of Monday, three suspects remain at large. The 11 individuals already arrested are in federal custody, with court hearings scheduled in the coming days.

The Source: Information in this article came from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Washington.

