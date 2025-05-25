Seattle police arrest 2 after shooting, 8-hour standoff

A man and woman were arrested Sunday morning after an all-night standoff in the Chinatown-International District.

Timeline:

Police responded to reports of someone shooting at a food delivery driver at around 11:50 p.m. on May 24. The driver was not injured, however bullets hit his vehicle, according to Seattle police.

This is when officers say the suspected shooter fled into a nearby building. There was a standoff involving him and police for about eight hours before police could make the arrest.

In addition to the shooting suspect, police arrested a woman for warrants related to forgery and organized retail theft. During the pair of arrests, officers said in a Sunday statement that they recovered two guns from the suspects that they believe were used in the shooting.

The man and woman were booked into the King County Jail, according to SPD.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

