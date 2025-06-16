The Brief Washington single residents now need over $109K annually to live comfortably, ranking the state 7th highest in the U.S. The study shows Washington singles and families must earn significantly more in 2025 to keep up with rising housing and living costs. Families consisting of two adults and two kids need $278K to live comfortably in 2025, the SmartAsset study said.



A new study reveals Washington residents face some of the highest income requirements in the nation to maintain a comfortable lifestyle in 2025.

According to the analysis by SmartAsset, a single adult in Washington needs an annual pre-tax salary of $109,657.60 — up 2.97% from $106,496 in 2024 — to cover necessities, discretionary spending and savings under the 50/30/20 budget rule.

Keep reading to learn more about the study and how much a working family of four needs to live comfortably in Washington.

WA families face steep income gains

By the numbers:

Working families of four in Washington now need $277,888 per year — nearly 8% higher than the $257,421 estimated in 2024 — to afford housing, groceries, transportation and long-term goals.

Washington ranks seventh nationwide for family-income requirements, reflecting strong demand and limited housing supply across the Seattle metro and beyond.

Regional comparison, trends

Why you should care:

Of the 50 states, Washington’s single-adult income need trails only Hawaii, Massachusetts, California, New York, New Jersey and Maryland. For families, it follows behind Massachusetts, Hawaii, Connecticut, California, New Jersey and Colorado.

Nationwide, singles must earn $5,844 more than a year ago, while families need an extra $9,360 to keep pace with rising costs.

Customers in front of the Pike Place Market sign in Seattle, Wash., on July 4, 2024. (SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What drives Washington’s costs?

What they're saying:

Housing remains the biggest driver.

Seattle’s tight rental and home-buying markets push shelter expenses well above national averages. Combined with higher-than-average transportation and utility costs, local residents feel the budget pinch.

Financial planners suggest residents in high-cost areas take on creative solutions, like downsizing or seeking supplemental income, in order to allocate a recommended 50% of income to needs, 30% toward wants, and 20% toward savings.

Featured article

Methodology for the study

SmartAsset used MIT’s Living Wage Calculator to estimate state-by-state costs for necessities, then applied a 50/30/20 budget framework to project sustainable incomes for singles and families.

Read the full study on SmartAssest's website.

The Source: Information in this story came from a SmartAsset study.

