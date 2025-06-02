The Brief Seattle's average rent rose to $2,110 per month in June, up 1.4% from last year and 30% above the national average, making it one of the most expensive rental markets in the U.S. Studio apartments average $1,532 per month, while three-bedroom units top at $3,900, pushing affordability out of reach for many renters without a six-figure income. The report lists Harrison Heights, Bitter Lake and Holly Park as Seattle's most affordable neighborhoods, with average rents under $1,600 per month.



Renting in Seattle remains among the priciest in the country, with new data showing average monthly rent citywide has reached $2,110, a 1.4% increase over the past year.

According to new rental data released by Apartments.com, Seattle renters are now paying about $30 more per month than they were a year ago. Compared to the national average rent of $1,627, Seattle’s rental market remains nearly 30% higher, reinforcing the city’s place among the most expensive rental markets in the U.S.

Cost breakdown by unit size

By the numbers:

Apartment size plays a major role in monthly rent. Seattle renters can expect to pay around:

$1,532 for a studio (407 square feet)

$2,110 for a one-bedroom (648 square feet)

$2,800 for a two-bedroom (940 square feet)

$3,918 or more for a three-bedroom (1,224 square feet)

These costs reflect not just the city’s strong demand for housing, but also the limited availability of larger, more affordable units in central neighborhoods.

Most Seattle renters pay between $1,501 and $2K per month

Big picture view:

The largest share of Seattle rental prices — about 33% — fall between $1,501 and $2,000.

Roughly 27% of rental units exceed $2,000, while fewer than 1% of apartments for rent under $700. This middle-to-upper pricing bracket places significant pressure on renters earning median or lower wages.

An apartment for rent sign posted April, 24, 2022. (Paige Taylor White/Toronto Star via Getty Images) Expand

Affordable Seattle neighborhoods still exist

Local perspective:

For apartment renters on a tight budget, areas like Harrison Heights, Bitter Lake and Holly Park offer some of the most affordable options in the city, with average rents below $1,600 per month.

Here are the top five most affordable neighborhoods in Seattle based on current apartment rental averages:

Harrison Heights – $1,500/month (467 square feet)

Bitter Lake – $1,558/month (610 square feet)

Holly Park – $1,594/month (497 square feet)

Bryn Mawr-Skyway – $1,600/month (731 square feet)

Brighton – $1,608/month (549 square feet)

Most expensive Seattle neighborhoods for renters

Seattle’s most expensive neighborhoods for apartment renters include Ravenna Park, Denny Triangle and Belltown, where average monthly rents range from $3,213 to $3,666.

Here are the top seven most expensive neighborhoods in Seattle based on current apartment rental averages:

Ravenna Park – $3,666/month (874 square feet)

Denny Triangle $3,359/month (698 square feet)

Belltown $3,213/month (700 square feet

Northlake $3,178/month (642 square feet)

Green Lake Park $3,158/month (795 square feet)

Pike Place Market $3,105/month (743 square feet)

Lake Union $3,037/month (679 square feet

South Lake Union $3,032/month (675 square feet

How much do you need to earn to live comfortably in Seattle?

Dig deeper:

To afford the average Seattle rent of $2,110, residents would need to earn at least $84,396 per year — assuming the standard budgeting guidelines of spending no more than 30% of income on housing.

However, with Seattle’s cost of living now 45.1% higher than the national average, many renters may find even that target salary difficult to stretch.

Housing alone is 112.2% more expensive than the national average, and day-to-day expenses like groceries, transportation and utilities are also higher than in most U.S. cities.

Featured article

Expert insight on Seattle housing trends

This report reinforces what many renters in the city already know: Seattle’s rental market is tight.

Real estate experts say that while the 1.4% year-over-year increase seems modest, it reflects an ongoing upward trend fueled by limited supply and growing demand.

Seattle renters can expect to continue navigating a competitive market as housing prices — and the cost of living — remain elevated in 2025.

The Source: Information in this story came from an Apartments.com June report.

