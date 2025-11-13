Multiple hurt in I-90 crash in Seattle, all lanes blocked

The Brief All lanes of westbound I-90 are blocked in Seattle due to a three-car crash that left multiple people injured. There is a large emergency response at the I-90 and southbound I-5 interchange. Drivers are asked to use caution and consider taking alternate routes.



All lanes of westbound I-90 are currently blocked in Seattle due to a serious three-car crash.

Credit: Eastside Fire & Rescue

What we know:

A large response of emergency crews are at the scene on westbound I-90 near the southbound I-5 interchange.

Several people were injured in the crash, and all lanes of the freeway are closed at this time. There is no ETA on when lanes will reopen.

Drivers are told to expect delays, seek alternate routes and drive with caution.

What we don't know:

It's not yet known what led up to the crash, nor the current conditions of the crash victims. FOX 13 is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

