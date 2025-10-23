Westbound SR 520 closed from Seattle to Bellevue this weekend
SEATTLE - For drivers planning to use the toll bridge to get into Seattle this weekend, you may have to find a different route.
What we know:
State Route 520 will be fully closed westbound between Bellevue and Seattle from Friday, Oct. 24 into Monday, Oct. 27.
All westbound lanes and the trail will be fully closed across Lake Washington, from 92nd Avenue Northeast to I-5, starting at 11 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.
However, westbound SR 520 will temporarily reopen for the UW Husky football game on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Eastbound SR 520 will remain open all weekend, and the bike/pedestrian trail is only closed across the bridge.
What you can do:
This closure means drivers should expect extra traffic on I-90 heading into Seattle this weekend. WSDOT encourages planning ahead and giving yourself extra time to travel.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation.