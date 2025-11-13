WA's SR 20 North Cascades Highway temporarily closed for wintry weather

The Brief SR 20 North Cascades Highway is closed due to expected snow and rain, with potential reopening on Monday. The closure affects the area between Ross Lake Dam and Silver Star Mountain gate, milepost 134 to 171. WSDOT will assess conditions next week and update its travel map and mountain pass page for reopening details.



The SR 20 North Cascades Highway will be closed through at least the weekend, as a wintry mix is expected to fall.

What we know:

The highway closed at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 13, with the possibility of reopening on Monday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. It's currently inaccessible between the Ross Lake Dam and Silver Star Mountain gate (milepost 134 to 171).

Officials say the closure is due to snow and rain in the forecast, which could create hazardous conditions for drivers. However, it's looking drier next week, so crews will assess whether the road is safe to reopen on Monday.

The North Cascades Highway typically closes during the winter and reopens in the spring each year. It's an important route for travelers and stretches across four Washington counties, including Skagit, Whatcom, Chelan and Okanogan counties.

Last year, the North Cascades Highway closed for the season on Nov. 18 due to avalanche risk . It reopened this year on Earth Day, April 22.

What's next:

There is no estimated time for when the highway will reopen, but WSDOT will update its real time travel map or the mountain pass page with the latest conditions.

