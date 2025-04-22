The Brief North Cascades Highway reopened on April 22, restoring access to scenic State Route 20. WSDOT urges drivers to use caution, as there’s no cell service and road work is ongoing. Most Forest Service and National Park facilities in the area remain closed.



The North Cascades Highway reopened to the public on Earth Day, April 22, offering drivers access through one of Washington’s most scenic routes.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), State Route 20 reopened between the Ross Head trailhead and the Silver Star gate on Tuesday at 10 a.m. The pass had been closed for the winter since Nov. 18, 2024.

Though the pass is open, WSDOT is reminding drivers to travel according to conditions, turn on headlights to increase visibility, and stay alert for other drivers, motorcyclists and bicyclists. There is no cell phone service through the mountain passes.

Additionally, drivers should be prepared for road construction, as there is a limited seasonal window for crews to complete projects.

Most U.S. Forest Service and National Park Service facilities remain closed at this time.

