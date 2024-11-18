Expand / Collapse search
North Cascades Highway closed for the season due to avalanche risk

Published  November 18, 2024 3:46pm PST
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. - The North Cascades Highway is officially closed for the season due to adverse conditions and avalanche risk, transportation officials announced Monday.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), State Route 20 is now closed between the Ross Dam trailhead on the west side (near Diablo), and the Silver Star Mountain gate on the east side (near Mazama). 

WSDOT made the decision to close the highway for the season after a field assessment Monday morning. It initially closed Friday afternoon in anticipation of last weekend's significant snow forecast. 

The highway also closed for a 10-day stretch back in August after a mudslide. Crews had to clear 7,000 tons of mud and debris that blocked the roadway.

This closure comes after several other passes in Washington closed for the season, including Chinook Pass and Cayuse Pass near Mount Rainier.

