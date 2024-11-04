State Routes 410 and 123, including Chinook Pass and Cayuse Pass, will remain closed for the season due to heavy snowfall and avalanche danger.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the highways within Mount Rainier National Park experienced deteriorating road conditions and increased avalanche risk over the past few days.

Both passes were temporarily closed on October 31 for the safety of maintenance crews and travelers, and they will now remain closed until spring 2025.

Chinook and Cayuse Pass are closed between Crystal Mountain Boulevard (about 12 miles northwest of the summit near the Mt. Rainier National Park boundary) and Morse Creek, five miles east of the summit.

WSDOT says Chinook Pass received over two feet of snow at the summit between Nov. 2-3, and more snow is forecasted this week.

Portions of both highways previously reopened on May 24 after months of closures due to winter weather and a road washout.

Check WSDOT's mountain passes webpage for the latest winter weather and highway conditions.

