Proposed WA law seeks to block homeless sweeps unless shelter available

The Brief Democratic lawmakers are proposing HB 2489, which would prohibit cities from clearing homeless encampments unless "adequate alternative shelter" is available. Shelter is only deemed "adequate" if it accepts pets and partners, allows personal possessions, and has no behavioral health or treatment requirements. Critics, including law enforcement, argue these strict standards are impossible to meet, effectively preventing the removal of encampments from public sidewalks and parks.



Democratic lawmakers are pushing for statewide standards regulating all local jurisdictions on when they can do homeless encampment sweeps or remove anyone living in public spaces.

HB 2489 had its first public hearing Tuesday afternoon in Olympia. Main sponsor Mia Gregerson — who represents cities like SeaTac, Kent and Burien — is pushing specific standards in her bill.

If approved, it would take away local control of how jurisdictions handle certain aspects of homelessness.

How the proposed law works

Dig deeper:

It would require cities and counties to show adequate alternative shelter before anyone can be removed from living on the streets.

‘Adequate’ is defined in the bill as a shelter that offers to take in pets, family members and partners.

The space would have to allow people to bring in their personal possessions, and the shelter cannot mandate behavioral health requirements.

Supporters say the statewide standards would prevent more instability of unhoused people who are constantly displaced. Advocates say people living on the streets are moved from one place to another without meaningful intervention. That kind of displacement, they argue, also makes it challenging for outreach efforts.

What they're saying:

"HB 2489 is grounded in a simple premise. The system should not punish someone for survival conduct unless there is a real alternative available, but our analysis shows that enforcement routinely occurs when adequate shelter is not available," said Jazmyn Clark with ACLU of Washington. "From the perspective of someone living outside, available shelter often exists on paper not in practice."

Chief Darrell Lowe of Redmond Police has concerns over the implementation and impact of the bill in its current form.

"I don’t believe there is any shelter system in Washington that would actually meet these standards, which means that no adequate shelter would exist, no matter how many beds are empty that night," said Chief Lowe.

Chief Lowe goes on to give examples of officers not being able to clear blocked sidewalks, deal with fire hazards under overpasses or keep public places accessible.

The measure is currently in the housing committee. It has many other lawmakers supporting it, with a total of 24 other lawmakers putting their name on the bill.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Tacoma police seek 2 suspects in New Year's Day fatal shooting

Seattle Reddit users furious over Seahawks parking prices

12-year-old arrested for screwdriver attack in Seattle’s Central District

1 person hospitalized after 21-car pileup on I-5 near Fife

Super Bowl latest: Green Day confirmed as opener

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.