Seattle Weather: Sunny & mild Monday

Morning fog will greet us again on Monday. The fog will be the most widespread and dense around the coastal region. It will be the slowest to burn off there, with much of Monday under grey skies from around Hoquiam southward. While parts of Puget Sound will see some early morning fog, it will burn off quickly with plenty of sunshine through the afternoon.

A foggy start to Monday morning with more sunshine for the afternoon.

Morning lows will be chilly with many spots in the mid 30s and a few spots closer to freezing. The afternoon looks fabulous once again with highs nearing 60 degrees almost areawide.

Another mild day with highs near 60 degrees.

It's hard to believe Spring is around the corner! We are less than a week away from our time change, springing forward an hour and returning to a 7pm sunset. The first day of Spring is a little more than 2 weeks away. Also, in just a couple of days a rare Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse will be taking place. Sadly, it will be difficult to see here with more cloud cover moving in, along with chances of rain.

Some Spring milestones are heading our way in the next 2 weeks.

While the week starts off dry, our weather pattern will quickly change with rain returning on Tuesday and Wednesday, along with additional chances in the lowlands and some more mountain snow.