Seattle weather: Cloudy for blood moon eclipse tonight
SEATTLE - Monday morning started off chilly around Western Washington, but with clouds increasing overnight, lows won't be quite as cool. Many spots will see lows a good 10 degrees warmer Tuesday morning, with most locations in the low to mid 40s.
Not as chilly overnight with more clouds moving in around the area.
After enjoying a beautiful start to the week with plenty of sunshine, we begin to see a change in our weather pattern. Clouds will increase Monday night with light rain beginning along the Washington coast.
A change in our pattern will increase clouds overnight.
March has officially arrived and so will our longer days! Daylight saving time begins on Sunday, and we will return to 7pm sunset. Our afternoon highs will also slowly continue to warm through the month. While snow becomes far less likely in the lowlands, we still have good snow chances in the mountains.
Average high temperature and rainfall stats for the month of March.
What's next:
Chances for showers return this week with the possibility of mountain snow. Winds will be breezy at times with afternoon highs near normal throughout the week.
Chances for showers return this week with the possibility of mountain snow.
