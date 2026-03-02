Seattle weather: Cloudy for blood moon eclipse tonight

The Brief After a sunny start to the week, cloud cover will increase Monday night with light rain beginning along the coast and overnight lows warming into the 40s. Breezy showers and mountain snow are expected throughout the week, though afternoon temperatures will remain near normal for early March. Daylight saving time begins this Sunday, March 8, marking the return of 7 p.m. sunsets and the gradual warming of afternoon highs.



Monday morning started off chilly around Western Washington, but with clouds increasing overnight, lows won't be quite as cool. Many spots will see lows a good 10 degrees warmer Tuesday morning, with most locations in the low to mid 40s.

Not as chilly overnight with more clouds moving in around the area.

After enjoying a beautiful start to the week with plenty of sunshine, we begin to see a change in our weather pattern. Clouds will increase Monday night with light rain beginning along the Washington coast.

A change in our pattern will increase clouds overnight.

March has officially arrived and so will our longer days! Daylight saving time begins on Sunday, and we will return to 7pm sunset. Our afternoon highs will also slowly continue to warm through the month. While snow becomes far less likely in the lowlands, we still have good snow chances in the mountains.

Average high temperature and rainfall stats for the month of March.

What's next:

Chances for showers return this week with the possibility of mountain snow. Winds will be breezy at times with afternoon highs near normal throughout the week.

Chances for showers return this week with the possibility of mountain snow.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

5 dead after stabbing, police shooting at WA home

WA leaders divided over Trump's State of the Union address

New report shows more Latinos without criminal histories being detained under Trump

Everett CEO says Trump tariff turmoil strains international competition

WA lawmakers review duplicate sign-ons on millionaires tax bill

Seattle unveils 2026 FIFA World Cup fan celebration sites

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.