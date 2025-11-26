Seattle Kraken go 0-for-5 on power play in 3-2 loss to Stars

article

The Brief Vladislav Kolyochonok's goal with 5:44 left to play deflected past Joey Daccord on a slight deflection off the shin of defenseman Adam Larsson for the game-winner in a 3-2 Kraken loss to the Stars. The Kraken went 0-for-5 on the power play – including coming up empty on a four-minute double minor in the first period – as Seattle wasn't able to generate much on the man-advantage throughout the night. Brandon Montour and Vince Dunn carried the scoring for the Kraken. Joey Daccord made 18 saves on 21 shots for Seattle in the loss.



A poor showing on the power play for the Kraken, and a late goal from Vladislav Kolyochonok gave Seattle a 3-2 loss at the hands of the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night.

The Kraken went 0-for-5 on the power play – including coming up empty on a four-minute double minor in the first period – as Seattle wasn't able to generate much on the man-advantage throughout the night.

The two goals Seattle did score came from their blue line, as Brandon Montour and Vince Dunn carried the scoring for the Kraken. Joey Daccord made 18 saves on 21 shots for Seattle in the loss.

"I thought we defended well. They had a couple of near misses. They got a good hockey team over there. Got some world-class talent. Comes down to a game of inches, and we end up on the wrong side," head coach Lane Lambert said.

Kolyochonok's goal with 5:44 left to play deflected past Daccord on a slight deflection off the shin of defenseman Adam Larsson for the game-winner.

"We're right in the fight and then a bounce doesn't go our way. It was kind of a weird third goal there to be honest. We were defending pretty well," Dunn said.

A late penalty game Seattle a final power play chance with 3:35 left to play that also came up empty. Daccord went to the bench after the power play concluded for an extra skater, but the Kraken couldn't find the tying goal.

"We struggled to enter the zone. Give them credit," Lambert said. "They're a big team. They got long guys and big defensemen, but we could have done a better job there. And I certainly thought that we, you know, from a battle standpoint, you know, we could have won more battles, created some retrievals, got more shots. It was needed tonight, and it's been good for us, and it's been there when we've needed it in the past. Tonight wasn't the night."

Jared McCann made his return to the lineup for the first time in over a month for Seattle, but they'd lose Jaden Schwartz to a lower-body injury in the second period. Schwartz was contacted by Kolyochonok and goaltender Casey DeSmith and went down in discomfort in front of the goal before exiting the game and being unable to return.

"He didn't return. He's being evaluated. I don't know. I haven't talked to the medical team yet, but the fact he didn't return isn't a great sign," Lambert said.

McCann also didn't leave unscathed. His return to action lasted just 19 seconds before he caught a stick to the face from Alexander Petrovic that sent him to the locker room briefly for attention.

Petrovic received a four-minute double minor for the infraction as it left McCann with a broken tooth.

"Try to battle for a puck and next thing I know, my tooth is in my throat," McCann said.

The ensuing power play generated nothing substantial for the Kraken, which set the tone for the rest of the night.

"Obviously, you get a four-minute (power play) to start there and we don't get any momentum really," Dunn said. "It's not good for setting up the next lines coming out and not good to build our confidence rolling into the game there. That's on us 10 guys, both units. And then, throughout the game, I thought we weren't as sharp as we needed to be on the power play when we had our other ones too. Obviously, myself included, I definitely made some plays that I want back. Just to simplify, make plays under pressure, and we're the guys that need to make those plays."

Dallas pounced after surviving the early Petrovic penalty to grab the lead. Roope Hintz deflected a Petrovic shot from distance through Joey Daccord for a 1-0 Stars lead just under six minutes into the contest.

A great bounce for the Kraken allowed them to answer just over three minutes later.

Berkly Catton and Shane Wright combined to maintain possession in the offensive zone for Seattle off a drive and shot chance. The puck found its way back to Brandon Montour below the goal line in the right corner, and he elected to throw the puck toward the goal anyway. The puck caught the right skate of goaltender Casey DeSmith and deflected into the net to tie the game at 1-1.

Esa Lindell then gave the Stars the lead again heading to the third period. A rush chance for Dallas saw Lindell with a chance from the side of the goal that Daccord saved but couldn't contain. The puck rattled around the front of the net before falling back to Lindell for the finish and a 2-1 Stars lead.

Dunn tied it again for Seattle just 18 seconds into the third period. Dunn carried the puck all the way from Seattle's own zone through traffic and snapped a wrist shot from atop the left circle that beat the glove of DeSmith to again bring the game level at 2-2.

"I see a lot of room and when I looked up I was coming down on (Jamie) Benn, I think," Dunn said. "Usually when you come on a forward that's skating backwards, I try to at least just make one move and put my head down and tried to shoot it as hard as I could. Honestly, I didn't really see where it went in. I couldn't really see where I was shooting when I was shooting around him, but the crowd was in it tonight so I definitely knew that it went in."

Kolyachonok's goal with 5:44 left to play sapped the momentum, which had been in Seattle's favor most of the final period. The Stars only managed two shots on goal in the third period, with Kolyachonok's heave finding the net for the winning tally.

Petrovic tripped Matty Beniers with 3:35 left to send Seattle to the power play one final time, but it wasn't enough.

