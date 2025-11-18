Seattle Kraken lose 4-2 to Red Wings as Nate Danielson scores first career goal

article

The Brief Emmitt Finnie's power play goal midway through the third period served as the game-winning goal in a 4-2 Red Wings win over the Kraken. Joey Daccord stopped 24 of 27 shots for the Kraken in his return to the lineup after a stint on the injured reserve with an upper body injury. Jordan Eberle scored a power play goal, and Ryker Evans tied the game in the second period. Eeli Tolvanen had a pair of assists for Seattle.



Nate Danielson had a goal and an assist for his first two NHL points as the Detroit Red Wings' rookies fueled a 4-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

Lucas Raymond and Emmitt Finnie scored in a three-goal second period and Dylan Larkin added an empty-netter as the Red Wings began a four-game homestand. Danielson, Finnie and defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka, all rookies this season, combined for four points in the second period.

Danielson, the ninth overall pick in the 2023 draft, gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead just 45 seconds after Raymond scored. Sandin-Pellikka's point shot deflected off Mason Appleton's stick and Danielson's shin pad before slipping past goalie Joey Daccord.

The 21-year-old Danielson, who played in his fifth career game, had a second goal later that period erased by an offside call on Finnie after a replay challenge by the Kraken. He fed Finnie with a slick pass into the slot for the go-ahead goal on a power play midway through the second.

Larkin's empty-netter gave him 600 career points, a goal set up by Raymond to give him his fourth straight multipoint game. The fifth-year standout has two goals and eight assists in his last five games.

Jordan Eberle scored on a power play with 58 seconds left in the first period and Ryker Evans tied the game at 2 in the second for the Kraken, who started a four-game road trip. Eberle became the fourth player to reach the 300-game mark with the Kraken, who joined the league as an expansion club four years ago.

Daccord returned to the net for the Kraken with 24 saves, after missing the previous five games with an upper-body injury.

Up next

The Kraken play at the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, when the Red Wings host the New York Islanders.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

