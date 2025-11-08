Shane Wright scores in overtime to give Kraken a 4-3 win over Blues

article

The Brief Chandler Stephenson scored with 1.9 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game at 3-3 and force overtime for Seattle. It's the latest game-tying goal in franchise history. Shane Wright's goal in overtime gave the Kraken a 4-3 victory. It was Seattle's seventh OT game of the year, which is the most in the NHL. Ryker Evans scored in his first game of the season for Seattle, and Eeli Tolvanen scored on the power play in the second period as the Kraken dug out of a 2-0 first period deficit.



Shane Wright scored 1:57 into overtime after Chandler Stevenson tied the game with two seconds left in regulation and the Seattle Kraken beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on Saturday night.

St. Louis never touched the puck in overtime.

Jordan Kyrou gave St. Louis a 3-2 lead with a goal at 5:10 of the third period. Kyrou had been a healthy scratch in the Blues’ 3-0 win at Buffalo on Thursday.

Dylan Holloway and Dalibor Dvorsky also scored for St. Louis, while Joel Hofer made 26 saves.

Ryker Evans and Eeli Tolvanen also scored for the Kraken, while Philipp Grubauer made 16 saves.

Kraken goalie Joey Daccord did not make the road trip. He remained back in Seattle with an upper-body injury and is being evaluated.

The Blues went up 1-0 on an unassisted goal by Holloway at 5:30 of the first period. He picked off a pass by Ryan Winterton in the middle of the slot and scored on a wrist shot.

A power-play goal by Dvorsky put St. Louis ahead 2-0 at 9:40 of the first. Dvorsky was making a pass from the right circle and the puck deflected in off Adam Larsson.

Seattle cut the lead to 2-1 when Evans shot from the top of the left circle to beat Hofer at 8:28 of the second period.

Tolvanen scored his first goal this season to tie it 2-2 on a power play at 15:25 of the second.

The Kraken sent it into overtime when Stevenson scored at 19:58 with an extra attacker on the ice.

Up next

Kraken: Play on Sunday against the Stars in Dallas.

Blues: Hosts Calgary on Tuesday night.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

