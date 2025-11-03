Matty Beniers, Jordan Eberle lead Seattle Kraken to 3-1 win over Blackhawks

article

Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle each had a goal and an assist as the Seattle Kraken moved into the lead of the Pacific Division with a 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night.

Seattle remains unbeaten in regulation at home this season with four wins and two overtime losses as they've built a 6-2-4 record that gives them 16 points and the early lead in the Pacific through the first 12 games of the season.

Beniers and Eberle assisted on each other's goals, and Jamie Oleksiak added an unassisted goal that served as Seattle's first of the night in the victory.

Former Kraken André Burakovsky scored with under nine minutes left to play to trim Seattle's lead to just one, before Eberle added an insurance goal for the Kraken with 3:55 left to play.

The Kraken appeared to get the message from head coach Lane Lambert about needing to get more shots on goal coming out of the last two games against the Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers. Seattle had eight shots in the first eight minutes alone on Monday night against the Blackhawks. They had just 21 shots against Montreal and only 13 against the Rangers in a pair of overtime losses.

Chicago may have had the more dangerous chances in the period by a slim margin, but it was still scoreless after the first 20 minutes with each team at 10 shots apiece.

But Seattle would score on two of their first three shots of the second period to grab a 2-0 lead.

On a failed clearance attempt in Seattle's zone, Oleksiak threw a seemingly harmless shot toward the Blackhawks' net. However, Matt Grzelcyk was directly in the vision of goaltender Arvid Soderblom, and he didn't see the puck until it clipped the bottom of his glove on its way into the net for a 1-0 Kraken lead.

Less than five minutes later, former Kraken Ryan Donato was sent to the penalty box for tripping Mason Marchment to put Seattle on the power play.

It took just eight seconds for the Kraken to turn it into a two-goal advantage.

After winning the face-off, Eeli Tolvanen's pass to the net found Eberle and his backward dish set up Beniers for a clean finish by Soderblom for a 2-0 lead.

Burakovsky made it interesting for Seattle midway through the third period.

Defenseman Adam Larsson made a bad decision to challenge Blackhawks star Connor Bedard up the boards after he slipped through a check by Vince Dunn. By doing so, it left the middle of the ice clear and Bedard set up Burakovsky for a breakaway finish past Joey Daccord to trim the lead to 2-1 with 8:27 remaining.

But Eberle answered to give the Kraken some breathing room with four minutes left to play. A turnover in the neutral zone led to a two-on-one for Seattle with Alex Vlassic caught in between Eberle and Tolvanen. Vlassic took away the passing lane and Eberle ripped a wrist shot by Soderblom for a 3-1 lead with 3:55 remaining.

Daccord finished with 29 saves on 30 shots for Seattle in the victory.

