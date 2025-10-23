Joey Daccord makes 32 saves, Jaden Schwartz scores twice in 3-0 Seattle Kraken win over Jets

article

The Brief Joey Daccord made 32 saves for his first shutout of the season in a 3-0 Kraken win over the Jets. Jaden Schwartz factored into all three goals for Seattle, scoring twice and assisting on Jordan Eberle's empty-net goal. The Kraken went 2-2-2 on the six-game road trip.



Joey Daccord made 32 saves and the Seattle Kraken beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 on Thursday night for their only regulation victory on a six-game trip.

The Kraken ended the Jets’ winning streak at five. Seattle had an overtime victory at Toronto along with two regulation losses and two extra-time losses on the trip.

Jaden Schwartz scored twice — the second into an empty net — and joined Daccord in assisting on Jordan Eberle's empty-netter.

Schwartz opened the scoring at 2:28 of the second period off a rebound.

Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for Winnipeg.

There were a pair of family battles, with Jets defensemen Haydn Fleury facing off against his younger brother, Cale, a blue liner with the Kraken with their parents in the stands. Jets winger Brad Lambert also went up against his uncle, Lane Lambert, the Kraken’s coach, for the first time. Lane Lambert’s mom — Brad’s grandmother — was in the building.

Kraken: Host Edmonton on Saturday night.

Jets: Host Calgary on Friday night.

