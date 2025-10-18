Josh Mahura scores first goal with Seattle Kraken in OT in a 4-3 win over Maple Leafs

article

The Brief Josh Mahura's first goal in two seasons with the Kraken gave Seattle a 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs in overtime on Saturday. Mahura hadn't scored in nearly three years, last scoring on January 17, 2023, with the Florida Panthers in a game that was also in Toronto against the Maple Leafs. Shane Wright, Jani Nyman and Vince Dunn also scored for the Kraken in the win, which came in their fourth consecutive overtime game.



Josh Mahura scored his first goal of the season at 3:06 of overtime to give the Seattle Kraken a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Mahura beat Anthony Stolarz with a high shot after Seattle opened a six-game trip with consecutive extra-time losses in Montreal and Ottawa.

Shane Wright had a goal and an assist for the Kraken. Jani Nyman and Vince Dunn also scored, Joey Daccord made 26 saves and Mason Marchment had two assists.

John Tavares scored twice to give him 500 points with the Maple Leafs. Morgan Rielly also scored, and Anthony Stolarz stopped 24 shots.

Tavares tied it at 3 on a power play early in the third period.

The Kraken arrived at Scotiabank Arena sporting Mariners jerseys. Seattle’s baseball team leads the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 in the American League Championship Series and can reach the franchise’s first World Series with a victory Sunday in Toronto.

Kraken: At Philadelphia on Monday night.

Maple Leafs: Host New Jersey on Tuesday night.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

