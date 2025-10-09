Mason Marchment scores in Seattle Kraken debut in 3-1 win over Ducks

article

Mason Marchment notched the game-winning tally in his Seattle debut, Joey Daccord had 35 saves, and the Kraken won their first home opener in franchise history, 3-1, over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.

Vince Dunn scored the first goal of the season and Jared McCann added an insurance goal early in the third period to carry Seattle to a win in their season opener.

The Kraken were 0-4 in home openers entering Thursday night, losing 4-2 to Vancouver in 2021, 5-2 to Vegas in 2022, 4-1 to Colorado in 2023, and 3-2 to St. Louis last season. But Seattle was able to weather a very rough first period effort to

Same as he did in Seattle's first ever home game in 2021, it was Vince Dunn that scored the first goal of the season at Climate Pledge Arena,.

Dunn snapped a wrist shot into the top left corner of the goal with the aid of a screen of goaltender Lukáš Dostál by Eeli Tolvanen to give Seattle a 1-0 lead. Jaden Schwartz carved into the Anaheim zone, dropped a pass for Adam Larsson, who swung the puck to Dunn for the shot from atop the left circle.

But Dunn was also mostly responsible for the tying goal for the Ducks minutes later.

Dunn lost a puck to Mason McTavish that required Matty Beniers to clean up. However, the puck came back to Dunn, who then backhanded the puck from behind the net straight back to McTavish, A backhanded shot by McTavish fell directly to rookie Beckett Sennecke at the right post for a backhand finish by Joey Daccord for his first NHL goal in his debut with Anaheim.

The Ducks completely outplayed Seattle for the rest of the period, but were unable to find another goal.

Well, the puck did end up in the net a second time, but it was waved off as former Everett Silvertip Olen Zellweger pushed Daccord's pad (and the puck with it) into the net.

Anaheim held a 16-5 advantage in shots through the first period.

An outstanding individual effort from Brandon Montour flipped the momentum in the second.

Montour won a puck off Troy Terry in the defensive zone to spark a rush up ice. Montour out-muscled Terry to turn the corner toward the net and found a charging Mason Marchment for a finish by Dostál for a 2-1 Kraken lead.

The goal deflated the Ducks as Seattle managed to blunt Anaheim's attack.

The Kraken had a great chance to extend the lead on their first power play chance, but were unable to connect. A pass from Jordan Eberle looking for a wide open Jared McCann across the front of Dostál slid off McCann's stick.

McCann did eventually find the third goal for Seattle less than five minutes into the final period. A regroup in the neutral zone quickly came back into the Anaheim end with Eberle firing a pass off the far wall to Beniers, who found McCann open driving to the net. A quick shot beat Dostál's stick inside the left post for a 3-1 Kraken lead.

McCann nearly made it 4-1 minutes later, ringing a shot that beat Dostál off the left post.

Anaheim pulled Dostál with three minutes left to play, but Daccord and the Kraken defense held firm to close out the victory.

