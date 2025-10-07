Berkly Catton makes Seattle Kraken's Opening Night roster for 2025-26 season

article

Berkly Catton – a first-round pick in 2024 – is a part of the opening night roster for the Seattle Kraken, and the team is keeping three goaltenders to begin the season.

Catton, 19, is among 13 forwards the Kraken will carry for Thursday night's season opener against the Anaheim Ducks. Catton had 38 goals and 71 assists for 109 points in 57 games played for the Spokane Chiefs of the WHL last season.

Due to an agreement between the NHL and CHL, Catton would have to return to Spokane if he's not a part of Seattle's roster as he's not eligible to go play with the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the AHL. Catton will make his official Kraken debut with his first game in the lineup this season.

Catton can play as many as nine games with the Kraken and still have his contract slide to next season if he's send back to the WHL.

In addition to Catton, Jani Nyman and Ryan Winterton are part of an opening night roster for the first time in their careers.

Nyman played in 12 games for the Kraken last year, recording three goals and three assists. Winterton has appeared in 21 NHL games with the Kraken over the last two seasons with one assist.

Seattle will keep three goaltenders on their initial roster as Joey Daccord, Philipp Grubauer and Matt Murray will all be with the Kraken. By keeping three goaltenders, the Kraken will have just one reserve forward and one reserve defenseman on the roster.

Winger Kaapo Kakko (broken hand) and defenseman Ryker Evans (upper-body injury) will open the season on injured reserve, which led to keeping Winterton and defenseman Cale Fleury as part of the 23-man roster.

Projected Kraken Lineup (based on practice lineup on Oct 7):

Jared McCann – Matty Beniers – Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz – Shane Wright – Eeli Tolvanen

Mason Marchment – Chandler Stephenson – Ryan Winteron

Tye Kartye – Frederick Gaudreau – Jani Nyman

Berkly Catton

Vince Dunn – Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren – Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura – Jamie Oleksiak

Cale Fleury

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Matt Murray

2025-26 Kraken Opening Night Roster:

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

