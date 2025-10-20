Tippett, Foerster each score two goals as Philadelphia Flyers beat Seattle Kraken 5-2

The Brief Owen Tippett and Tyson Foerster each scored twice and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2. Travis Konecny also scored, Cam York had three assists and Sean Couturier added two as Philadelphia won for the third time in four games Dan Vladar finished with 21 saves. Jordan Eberle and Jani Nyman scored for Seattle, which snapped a season-opening five-game point streak (3-0-2). Joey Daccord gave up all five goals on 21 shots through two periods, and Philipp Grubaouer had six saves in the third.



Owen Tippett and Tyson Foerster each scored twice and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Monday night.

Travis Konecny also scored, Cam York had three assists and Sean Couturier added two as Philadelphia won for the third time in four games. Dan Vladar finished with 21 saves.

Jordan Eberle and Jani Nyman scored for Seattle, which snapped a season-opening five-game point streak (3-0-2). Joey Daccord gave up all five goals on 21 shots through two periods, and Philipp Grubaouer had six saves in the third.

Eeli Tolvanen #20 of the Seattle Kraken reaches for the puck against Christian Dvorak #22 of the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period of a game at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 20, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Konecny and Foerster scored 33 seconds apart early in the second period to push the Flyers' lead to 4-1.

Konecny redirected a pass from Egor Zamula at the right doorstep for his first of the season at 4:59, Foerster then got his second of the night at 5:32 on a power play, tipping York's point shot past Daccord for the three-goal lead.

Nyman pulled the Kraken within two with a power-play goal at 8:33, but Tippett's second of the game and fifth of the season with 4:20 left in the middle period made it 5-2.

Eberle got the Kraken on the scoreboard 7:16 into the game, deflecting a shot by Cale Fleury past Vladar. Berkly Catton also had an assist on the play for his first point in his NHL debut.

The Flyers then took the lead with two goals 3:23 apart in the middle of the first period.

Tippett tied it at 9:56, scoring for the third straight game. Sean Couturier took the puck away from Daccord behind the goal line, and passed to Nick Seeler on the left side and he mis-hit his attempt and the puck was redirected by Tippett.

Foerster put Philadelphia ahead with a power-play goal with 6:41 left in the first as he beat Daccord from the left circle.

What's next:

Kraken visit Washington on Tuesday for the fifth of a six-game trip. Flyers play at Ottawa on Thursday.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Kitsap County, WA deputies arrest parents accused of kidnapping their 7 children

Amazon Web Services outage disrupts global platforms, apps

WSP seeks help finding missing 19-year-old Shelton, WA resident

Brightening Comet A6 Lemmon, Orionid meteor shower welcomes fall sky-gazing season

Cougar Mountain Zoo welcomes new cubs in Issaquah, WA

Tolling changes for WA's State Route 167 in effect

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.