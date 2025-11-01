Will Cuylle goal in OT sinks Seattle Kraken in 3-2 loss to Rangers

article

The Brief Will Cuylle scored 2:42 into overtime as the Rangers beat the Kraken 3-2 on Saturday night. It's a second straight overtime loss for Seattle after losing 4-3 in OT to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. Chandler Stephenson scored a power play goal for the Kraken, and Brandon Montour tied the game at 2-2 with a goal in the second period.



Will Cuylle scored at 2:42 of overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 Saturday night.

Vladislav Gavrikov and Noah Laba scored in the opening period for New York, and Igor Shesterkin finished with 11 saves. Cuylle also an assist for the fourth straight game.

Chandler Stephenson and Brandon Montour scored for Seattle, which lost in overtime for the second straight game. It was the Kraken’s sixth overtime game this season. Joey Daccord finished with 24 saves.

In the extra period, Cuylle scored from the right circle on a snap shot to give the Rangers their third consecutive win to end the road trip.

Seattle took a franchise record-low 13 shots on goal. Their previous low was 17.

Gavrikov scored the game’s first goal 10:16 into the opening period on a wrist shot above the left circle. It was the defenseman’s first goal with the Rangers since signing a seven-year, $49 million deal July 1.

Seattle tied it on Stephenson’s power-play goal on a wrist shot from the left circle with 7:11 remaining in the first.

New York regained the lead 1:01 later as Laba scored off a rebound.

Montour scored on a one-timer at the top right circle at 6:59 of the second to tie it at 2. It was Montour’s third goal in his last two games.

New York appeared to score at the tail end of a power-play in the second period, but it was overturned. The puck slipped into the net after a scrum of players were fighting for it near the crease and Daccord was pushed into the net.

Up next

Rangers: Host Carolina on Tuesday night.

Kraken: Host Chicago on Monday night.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE KRAKEN NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Kraken rally from three-goal deficit, lose 4-3 in overtime to Canadiens

Jordan Eberle scores twice as Seattle Kraken beat Oilers 3-2

Brandon Montour returns to Seattle Kraken after leave of absence for brother's death

Joey Daccord makes 32 saves, Jaden Schwartz scores twice in 3-0 Seattle Kraken win over Jets

Tippett, Foerster each score two goals as Philadelphia Flyers beat Seattle Kraken 5-2

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.