Jordan Eberle scores twice as Seattle Kraken beat Oilers 3-2

Jordan Eberle scored a pair of goals, Tye Kartye tallied his first of the season and the Seattle Kraken beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were each held scoreless by the Kraken as Seattle was able to successfully absorb a strong third period push from the two-time defending Western Conference champions.

Joey Daccord stopped 31 of 33 shots for Seattle in goal, and Vince Dunn delivered two big shot blocks inside the final 30 seconds to help preserve the victory. Eberle also came inches away from his second hat trick with the Kraken, having an empty net chance the length of the ice deflect off the right post and out with 28 seconds left.

Seattle pounced on mistakes from the Oilers for each of their three goals on the night, the first coming just 83 seconds into the contest.

Berkly Catton sparked a two-on-one rush for Seattle as he chipped a puck past a crashing Evan Bouchard ahead to Matty Beniers. With Mattias Ekholm caught in-between on the rush, Beniers fed Eberle and he beat a sliding Stuart Skinner inside the right post for a 1-0 Kraken lead.

Seattle's fourth line then stepped up to add on with the help of a sloppy play from the Edmonton goaltender. Ben Meyers won a battle on the boards in the defensive zone to spark Ryan Winterton on a rush into the offensive zone. Winterton worked around Adam Henrique and found Kartye, who ripped a shot past a diving Skinner for a 2-0 lead.

Skinner appeared to be expecting a shot from Winterton, and when he passed instead, Skinner just futilely dove across to try and get in front of Kartye's shot.

Edmonton used their first full power play of the game to get a goal back with under five minutes left in the second period. Bouchard ripped a slap shot by Daccord from the slot with the aid of a screen by David Tomášek to cut Seattle's lead to 2-1.

The Oilers continued to push in the third period, and it felt like the Kraken would need another goal to come out on top.

Cue Eberle.

With eight minutes remaining, Bouchard fanned on the puck at the blue line trying to maintain control in the offensive zone as Beniers sprung Eberle on a partial breakaway. Eberle's wrist shot beat Skinner under the bar for his second of the night and a 3-1 Kraken lead.

Eberle has four goals in Seattle's last four games, and delivered his first multi-goal game since scoring twice against the Minnesota Wild on October 12, 2024. An injury in November would then knock Eberle out of the lineup for three months.

The Oilers cut the lead back to one with just over five minutes left to play. Darnell Nurse tipped an Ekholm shot from distance that redirected through Daccord to make it a 3-2 game with 5:25 remaining.

Head coach Lane Lambert paired up Eberle and Beniers with Jaden Schwartz to combat the firepower of McDavid and Draisaitl down the stretch. And while Draisaitl assisted on both goals for Edmonton, neither player found the back of the net.

Daccord made a big save on a tip chance for Tomášek with a minute remaining, Schwartz blocked a Bouchard shot with 37 seconds left, and Dunn blocked chances for Bouchard and Jake Walman iun the closing seconds to seal away the win for Seattle.

Daccord tackled Dunn on the ice to thank him for his blocked shots that helped close out the victory for Seattle.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

