Seattle Kraken ripped apart by Sharks in 6-1 defeat

Macklin Celebrini scored 68 seconds into the game as part of a three-point night, and the San Jose Sharks gave the Seattle Kraken their first regulation loss of the season at home in a 6-1 romp on Wednesday night.

Ryan Winterton scored the first goal of his NHL career as just about the only bright spot on the night for Seattle in one of their sloppiest efforts of the season. The Kraken were 4-0-2 at home on the season entering the contest with San Jose. Only three teams – Colorado, New Jersey and Edmonton – are left without a regulation loss at home this year.

"I didn't like our game. I didn't like the way we played. I thought we were too loose and we did not play to our identity tonight," head coach Lane Lambert said.

Ethan Cardwell scored for the Sharks just over two minutes after Winterton's goal tied the game at 1-1 late in the first period. San Jose dominated the rest of the contest from there.

Yaroslav Askarov turned away the few dangerous chances Seattle was able to create over the final two periods as Seattle went 0-for-6 on the power play on the night. Askarov stopped 28 of 29 shots for the Sharks in the win.

Celebrini was left open in the slot after a puck redirected off the wall to Tyler Toffoli as the Kraken attempted to clear their own zone. A snap shot by Celebrini beat Joey Daccord for a 1-0 San Jose lead.

Winterton tied the game for the Kraken with just under four minutes left in the first period. A puck bounced past Timothy Liljegren at the top of the San Jose zone as Winterton sprung on a breakaway. Askarov made the save on Winterton's breakaway chance, but the puck found him again shortly after, unmarked in the slot as he found the back of the net for his first goal in his 34th career game.

"He's been playing well all year, really," Lambert said. "And he's had some opportunities to get it prior to now as well, so it was nice to see him (score)."

The deadlock remained in place for just 2:12 as a turnover at the Sharks blue line led to a three-on-two rush for San Jose. Former Kraken Alex Wennberg found Ethan Cardwell open on the backside of Daccord for a 2-1 lead.

"Our structure wasn't good enough tonight," Lambert said. "You give up a goal the first shift of the game, you give up a goal right at the end of the first period after I thought we had battled back and tied the score and had some good opportunities in the first period. Those are killers and we just weren't good enough tonight, period."

San Jose dominated play in the second period, outshooting the Kraken by an 11-5 margin with Seattle taking a pair of penalties as well. On the second penalty, John Klingberg's shot from the top of the zone beat Daccord through traffic for a power play goal and a 3-1 lead.

Any chance of a comeback for the Kraken evaporated just 62 seconds into the final period.

Will Smith ripped a shot from the right circle that beat Daccord as Celebrini provided traffic in front of the net for a 4-1 advantage.

Then with the Kraken on the power play less than two minutes later, Vince Dunn got stripped of the puck at the top of the offensive zone by Collin Graf for a breakaway. Daccord made the save on Graf, but no one took care of a trailing Ty Dellandrea as he put the rebound into the net for a 5-1 lead.

Daccord was pulled after the goal with Matt Murray finishing the contest in net for Seattle.

Then as another power play expired, Toffoli jumped out of the penalty box for a breakaway goal on Murray for the final dagger by the Sharks.

"You saw some of the transition plays they made and they ended up in the back of our net and they could have had a couple more as well," Lambert said. "We're not going to pass our way into the net and we've got to play the game a certain way in order to give ourselves a chance to win and we did not do that tonight."

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

