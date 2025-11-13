Jordan Eberle scores twice as Seattle Kraken beat Jets 5-3

article

The Kraken rallied from a goal behind three separate times and Jordan Eberle's go-ahead goal with 12:39 left to play gave Seattle a 5-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Eberle spun around the back of the net to get away from the defensive coverage of Dylan DeMelo as a perfect pass from Matty Beniers found a wide open Eberle for the game-winning goal.

Eberle added an empty goal with 1:35 left to seal the deal for Seattle. His seven goals this season now lead the Kraken.

Seattle managed to score four goals on 17 shots against two-time reigning Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyk, beating him and the Jets for the second time in the last three weeks. Meanwhile, Philipp Grubauer was able to do enough for Seattle in goal, stopping 23 of 26 shots overall with nine saves in the third period to help Seattle close out the victory.

It was a gritty victory for the Kraken against a very good goaltender in Hellebuyck, especially playing from behind multiple times throughout the contest.

After a well-contested first ten minutes, the Kraken had one bad coverage on a rush for Winnipeg and it ended up in the back of their net. Adam Larsson was unable to seal off Alex Iafallo as he drove to the back post and Adam Lowry's pass from the right wing was tapped home for a 1-0 Jets lead.

The Kraken answered back five minutes later to tie the game back up. A strong forecheck from Jaden Schwartz led to a good cycle in the offensive zone. The puck found its way back to Schwartz and his pass to the front of the net was directed past Connor Hellebuyck by Kaapo Kakko for his first goal of the season.

The celebration for Kakko would be short-lived, however. On his first shift after scoring the goal, Kakko appeared to tweak something and headed to the bench after just 18 seconds. Kakko eventually retreated to the locker room and was ruled out with a lower body injury.

It was just Kakko's seventh game of the season after missing the start of the year due to a broken bone in his hand.

Winnipeg jumped back out front three minutes into the second period. Ryker Evans turned the puck over trying to cross the blue line into the Jets zone and Winnipeg jumped on the opportunity off a line change for the Kraken. Mark Scheifele came off the bench and got in for a clean breakaway as he beat Grubauer to take a 2-1 lead.

Seattle answered again to tie the game just over four minutes later.

Vince Dunn kept the puck in the Winnipeg zone and drove down the wing. A dish to Ryan Winteron at the goal line found its way back to Dunn in front of the net as he chipped it by Hellebuyck for the tying tally.

A Gustav Nyquist tripping penalty gave Seattle a power play with the chance to take the lead with 4:39 left in the second period. Instead, the Jets would be the ones to go ahead yet again.

An awful power play sequence by the Kraken saw no sustained pressure and multiple zone clearances by the Jets. Kyle Connor then sprung free for a near breakaway chance for Winnipeg as Dunn hooked him to try and prevent a scoring chance.

After the four-on-four period expired to give the Jets a truncated power play, Connor ripped a chance past Grubauer that slightly redirected off the leg of Kraken defenseman Ryan Lindgren for a 3-2 lead at the second intermission.

Seattle had to survive another power play as they took a too many men penalty with 14 seconds left in the period that carried over for the start of the third. But a good penalty kill for the Kraken was followed by a holding penalty for Nino Niederreiter against Mason Marchment.

The Kraken's top power play unit atoned for the calamity of their prior chance as Eeli Tovlanen ripped a slap shot by Hellebuyck from the top of the right circle to tie the game one more time at 3-3.

Just over three minutes later, Eberle gave Seattle the lead for the first time.

Much like a baseline back-cup in basketball, Eberle spun away from DeMelo's coverage to circle the back of Hellebuyck's net as Beniers delivered a perfectly timed pass to beat Hellebuyck and DeMelo to the back post. Eberle's tap-in finish easily beat Hellebuyck for a 4-3 Kraken lead.

Connor then had a great look to tie the game with Hellebuyck on the bench for an extra attacker. Connor's chance from the right circle sailed wide of the goal as Grubauer struggled to get across the crease.

Twenty seconds later, the Kraken iced the game. Beniers chipped a puck out of the defensive zone past Neal Pionk and found Eberle for a clean empty net finish for a two-goal lead.

It was just the second regulation victory for Seattle in their last seven games. The Kraken had also managed just one goal in three of their prior four games, which were all losses – including Tuesday night's 2-1 defeat in a shootout at the hands of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

