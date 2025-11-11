Seattle Kraken squander great Matt Murray outing, fall 2-1 to Blue Jackets in shootout

article

The Brief Matt Murray stopped 33 of 34 shots in goal for the Kraken, who fell 2-1 in a shootout to the Blue Jackets. Ryan Winteron scored for the second time in four games for Seattle's lone goal of the night. Adam Fantilli scored the only goal for the Blue Jackets during a 5-on-3 power play.



The Seattle Kraken squandered a stellar goaltending performance from Matt Murray, losing 2-1 to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a shootout on Tuesday night.

In his first home start this season in place of an injured Joey Daccord, Murray stopped 33 of 34 shots for Seattle as they went to overtime for the eighth time in 16 games this season.

Ryan Winterton scored the only goal of the game for the Kraken, and Columbus' only goal came on a 5-on-3 advantage in the second period to tie the game at 1-1. Murray made a big stop on Adam Fantilli in overtime to send the game to a shootout before Charlie Coyle won in for the Blue Jackets in the fourth round.

While the Kraken continue to net points in the standings by forcing games to overtime, they have won just two of their last seven games.

The Blue Jackets came to Seattle after losing in overtime last night to the Edmonton Oilers. Additionally, several Columbus players are dealing with an illness currently, and captain Boone Jenner left the game in the first period with an upper body injury and didn't return.

All those factors should have played into the Kraken's favor. Instead, Murray saved nearly three goals over expected on the night – according to MoneyPuck.com – to keep Seattle in the contest.

Seattle's fourth line of Winterton, Ben Meyers and Tye Kartye was easily the best group on the ice for the Kraken on Tuesday night, and they combined for the only goal. Meyers pressured Denton Mateychuk into a turnover as he tried to clean the defensive zone. The puck rebounded to Meyers as he set up a goal from Winterton that gave Seattle a 1-0 lead.

Winterton now has two goals in his last four games after scoring the first of his NHL career last week against the San Jose Sharks.

Meyers then got a good chance in close himself that was directed just wide of goal as the fourth line continued to pressure Columbus.

The Kraken controlled play through the first half of the second period, including a stretch where the Blue Jackets got caught in the defensive zone, unable to make a change. Cole Sillinger, Zach Werenkski and Ivan Provorov were all stuck on the ice for over two minutes as Seattle created a handful of chances without cashing in.

Once the Blue Jackets were able to clear the zone, a mistake by Adam Larsson allowed Columbus to flip momentum. Larsson flipped the puck over the glass from in front of Seattle's net to give the Blue Jackets a power play that eased the pressure.

Eeli Tolvanen then clipped skates with goaltender Jet Greaves behind the Columbus net for a tripping penalty to put Columbus on the power play. Ryan Lindgren then cross-checked Fantilli into the goal on a drive to the net to give the Blue Jackets a 5-on-3 for over a minute.

The two-man advantage finally allowed Columbus to break through.

Fantilli shuffled a pass to the front of the goal for Dmitry Voronkov with Murray coming up with an initial save. However, the puck found its way back to Fantilli with Murray sprawled on his back. His second chance went off the glove of Murray, who also snared it from a prone position as it trickled across the goal line to tie the game at 1-1.

The fourth line of Winterton, Myers and Kartye continued to create the best chances for Seattle in the third period. Meanwhile, the line of Mason Marchment, Chandler Stephenson and Jordan Eberle were getting caved in.

Greaves gloved a chance from Brandon Montour and saved a backhand try from Eberle to help send the game to overtime for Columbus. Greaves made another big save on Eberle in the extra period before Murray had to make a highlight effort to deny Fantilli the winning goal.

Kirill Marchenko scored in the second round of the shootout for Columbus, and Tolvanen answered in the third round for Seattle to extend the shootout to a fourth round. Greaves denied Kaapo Kakko and Coyle finally ended it by beating Murray for the 2-1 victory.]

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE KRAKEN NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

