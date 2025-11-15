Philipp Grubauer makes 19 saves in relief as Seattle Kraken beat Sharks 4-1

article

The Brief Philipp Grubauer stopped all 19 shots he faced in relief of an injured Matt Murray in the Kraken's 4-1 victory over the Sharks. Murray left the game late in the first period with a lower body injury, which occurred on San Jose's power play goal. Jaden Schwartz scored twice, and Adam Larsson and Eeli Tolvanen scored for Seattle in the win. Former Kraken Alex Wennberg scored the lone goal for the Sharks. The Kraken placed Kaapo Kakko on injured reserve due to a lower body injury prior to the game and activated forward Frédérick Gaudreau from injured reserve.



Philipp Grubauer stopped all 19 shots he faced in relief of an injured Matt Murray, and the Seattle Kraken got two goals from Jaden Schwartz to help beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1 on Saturday night.

Adam Larsson and Eeli Tolvanen scored 38 seconds apart late in the second period to give the Kraken a 3-1 lead. Jamie Oleksiak and Chandler Stephenson each had two assists for Seattle, which lost 6-1 to the Sharks in the same building 10 days earlier — its worst defeat of the season.

Alexander Wennberg scored for the Sharks, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 19 saves. San Jose has dropped two straight after winning four in a row.

Murray exited with a lower-body injury with 18 seconds left in the first after allowing a goal. Grubauer, who made 23 saves Thursday in a 5-3 victory over Winnipeg, came off the bench and earned his third straight win.

Seattle is already without goalie Joey Daccord, on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Larsson scored his first of the season from the top of the right circle to put Seattle in front with 3:55 left in the second. Tolvanen made it 3-1 on a slap shot from the right circle, his second consecutive game with a goal.

Schwartz added his seventh on an empty-netter with 3:29 remaining in the third.

Schwartz opened the scoring at 8:14 of the first, deflecting in Stephenson's feed. Wennberg tied it with a power-play goal, tipping in Macklin Celebrini’s 17th assist with 18 seconds to play in the period.

Up next

Sharks: Host the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday night.

Kraken: Visit the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

