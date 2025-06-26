6 King County beaches closed due to high bacteria levels

The Brief Six beach parks in King County have closed due to high levels of bacteria and toxic algae in the water. Mount Baker Beach, Madrona Beach, Madison Park Beach, Matthews Beach and Houghton Beach have closed due to high levels of bacteria. Green Lake West Beach is also closed because of toxic algae.



High levels of bacteria and toxic algae have closed six beach parks across the Greater Seattle Area.

Mount Baker, Madrona, Madison Park, Matthews and Houghton Beach were tested for high levels of bacteria and Green Lake West Beach has toxic algae, according to King County Parks and Recreation services.

What they're saying:

Residents and their pets should stay out of the water at the six closed beaches.

King County Parks officials often test the water for bacteria, which tells them whether there is poop in the water from wildlife, pets or people. They test for a specific type of bacteria that is easy to measure and is found in the poop of warm-blooded animals.

Swimming in the water of the closed beaches can cause vomiting, diarrhea, infections and more, according to health officials.

The beaches are tested regularly and will be tested again next week.

The Source: Information in this article is from the King County Parks and Recreation website.

