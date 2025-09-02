Resident shoots alleged intruder at home in Auburn, WA

The Brief Someone allegedly shot a home intruder in Auburn on Tuesday. The investigation is now a major crimes case. UPDATE: Authorities previously said an arrest had been made, but later clarified there were no arrests.



Deputies are investigating after someone allegedly shot an intruder at a home in Auburn on Tuesday morning.

Deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in Auburn, WA.

What they're saying:

According to the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a home on South 362nd Place just after 7 a.m.

Authorities told FOX 13 Seattle that someone called 911 to say they had shot a person who broke into their house.

"Aid arrived on scene," said the KCSO in a statement. "An arrest was made. There is no danger to the public."

Editor's note: KCSO deputies later clarified that no arrests were made.

Further information is limited at this time.

The KCSO said the investigation has been upgraded to a major crimes case.

FOX 13 crews are at the scene gathering more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the King County Sheriff's Office.

