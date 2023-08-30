Driverless car company to begin testing in Seattle to learn from wet environment

A company innovating the way people travel will be testing out its self-driving vehicles in six Seattle neighborhoods starting on Monday.

According to GeekWire, Cruise, an autonomous vehicle company backed by General Motors, will be launching a small fleet of vehicles across the city in order to learn from Seattle's hilly environment and rainy weather conditions.

"Seattle is a great urban environment for us to continue to extend our testing and operations," Mohamed "Mo" Elshenawy, Cruise’s executive VP of engineering said in an interview with GeekWire last week.

The company will be collecting data to assess the readiness of its AV system, which according to GeekWire, includes sensors, infrastructure, compute and network, hardware and software interface and applications.

Starting Monday, these cars will be seen driving in Downtown Seattle, Capitol Hill, Queen Anne, Fremont, the University District and West Seattle. However, even though the cars can drive on their own, there will be someone inside the cars making sure everything runs smoothly… at least for now.

Cruise has earned a permit to test their cars from the Seattle Department of Transportation's (SDOT) Autonomous Vehicle Testing Permit program, which requires a human driver to monitor and be ready to take control if need be.

Other self-driving vehicle companies are currently testing in Seattle, like NVIDIA and Amazon's Zoox.

Cruise has planted vehicles for their pilot program in other cities in the U.S. like Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, Miami, Nashville and Atlanta. Based out of San Francisco, the company has fully launched out of the testing phase in its California hometown, Austin and Phoenix. It has also received a permit to begin charging passengers for rides 24 hours a day in San Francisco.

The Seattle City Council and SDOT launched their permitting program on Nov. 14, 2022, in response to safety concerns raised by the public after Amazon's driverless car company announced plans to test its product in the city.

At the time, Seattle City Council Transportation Committee Char Alex Pedersen told GeekWire, "I believe this is a sensible step for basic safety, transparency, and accountability for companies wanted to test emerging technologies on our public streets."

As of now, there is no timeframe as to when Cruise's AV's will receive the green light to go fully driverless in Seattle or in other Washington cities.

Founded in 2013, Cruise has raised a total of $10 billion in investments from GM, Honda, Walmart, T. Rowe Price and Microsoft. $2 billion came from Microsoft, who hopes to bring their cloud computing technology into the equation.

According to GeekWire, Cruise opened an engineering office in Bellevue, Washington in 2019.