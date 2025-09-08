Why Renton, WA homeowners are paying for a dilapidated Boeing building

The Brief A former Boeing office in Renton has become a safety hazard due to vandalism and squatting. The building's decay has led to financial losses for local businesses and reduced city tax revenue. The property is for sale, but environmental issues complicate redevelopment, and demolition is planned.



What started as a few broken windows on an office building is now an eyesore and growing liability for neighbors in Renton, Washington.

The building sitting at 500 Park Avenue between the Renton Landing and historic Downtown Renton was once a bustling Boeing office space. Now, it’s physically crumbling to the ground, with hundreds of smashed out windows and graffiti.

"We used to be able to come to these buildings at any time of day or night," explained Randy Corman, a former Renton City Council member and Boeing employee who worked out of the building for more than 30 years.

But now, neighbors say it’s a safety hazard.

"Some of the police officers I’ve talked to said that there's smell of methamphetamines inside," said Dave Meister, the owner of Meister Works European Auto Repair across the street.

The structure has been ravaged by squatters and vandals, stripped of copper wiring, and defaced with graffiti.

The backstory:

It all started when Boeing sold the building to a company called ION Renton in 2021. ION Renton didn’t properly secure the building, and people moved in from off the street.

Meister feels like the unofficial babysitter of the building, calling 911 every time he sees something suspicious happening next door in an attempt to protect his business property, and the coffee stand he shares it with. He now spends more than $20,000 annually on extra security and repairs.

Vandals, squatters, people struggling with mental health crisis and curious teens have all made their way to Meister’s business from the building.

"We have seen people dumping air condition units down on the sidewalk. We’ve seen the debris actually fly across the sidewalk," said Sheryl Friesz, who owns a home down the street.

Renton Police say they’ve been called to the building 46 times in the last three years.

Friesz, who’s also a member of the organization For A Better Renton, says her concern goes far beyond her property value.

"People that are driving through here and seeing this, that now becomes our brand. That becomes who Renton is. That does not attract businesses. That does not attract new residents."

The building, once a significant contributor to Renton's property tax revenue, has seen its tax base plummet from $480,000 in 2024 to just $75,000 this year.

Corman says Renton homeowners are seeing the evidence on their property taxes. A shrinking business tax revenue for the city means homeowners are on the hook to help fill the gap.

Despite the community's concerns, neighbors who we talked to say the city has stood by and let it happen.

"It’s almost as if they’re not doing anything at all. They’re pushing it off," said Meister.

Corman says the city could have enforced it’s own city code to hold ION Renton accountable for the fixes, before they spiraled out of control.

The property is currently listed for sale as land, but environmental issues complicate potential development. The Department of Ecology is monitoring the site for contaminants like arsenic and diesel, limiting its future use.

Renton's Mayor, Armando Pavone, declined an interview with FOX 13 Seattle but stated that a demolition permit is associated with the property, with work expected to take 8 to 10 months to complete.

Renton also stated they have no program in place to help nearby businesses or homeowners recoup financial loss they’ve incurred due to issues associated with the building.

Friesz says the situation underscores the importance of timely intervention and community involvement in addressing urban decay.

"If we were proactive, if we dealt with issues as they came up in a timely manner, we would not be spending the amount of money that we are," she said.

Right now, it’s unclear what the next steps are to deal with 500 Park, although ION Renton does have the property listed for sale as land at an undisclosed price.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Renton Mayor's Office, For A Better Renton and original FOX 13 Seattle interviews and reporting.

