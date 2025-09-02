Renton, WA detectives seek tips in deadly 2024 drive-by shooting

The Brief Merly Herrera-Moreno was killed in a drive-by shooting in Renton one year ago, and detectives are seeking the public's help to solve the case. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest, with anonymity guaranteed for tipsters. Information can be submitted via the P3 Tips App, P3Tips.com, or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.



Tuesday marks one year since Merly Herrera-Moreno was killed in a drive-by shooting in Renton. Detectives need your help solving her murder.

The backstory:

Around 2 a.m. on September 2, 2024, in the 600 block of Shelton Avenue Northeast, Merly was shot.

Investigators say Merly was being driven to the hospital after she was shot when the driver spotted an officer and flagged them down. Despite life-saving efforts, she died at the scene about two miles from where she was shot.

Detectives are still searching for answers.

They believe someone has information and are hoping they will submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers to help solve the case.

If you saw or heard anything that night—or have any details, no matter how small—please come forward.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for any tip that leads to an arrest. You will never be asked to give your name when you report a tip to Crime Stoppers.

You can text the info through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free, go to P3Tips.com to submit the info, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also email pddetectives@rentonwa.gov and refer to case #24-9200.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Renton Police Department.

