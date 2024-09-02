1 person dead in Renton drive-by shooting

Renton police are investigating a homicide after a deadly shooting Monday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a fatal shooting after 2 a.m. near 600 Shelton Avenue Northeast.

Investigators said the victim was being driven to the hospital, stopped at the Renton Inn, flagged down someone nearby and died at the scene.

The victim died about two miles from the shooting scene off Sunset Boulevard North.

Police said traffic near the investigation scenes may be affected, and they are advising drivers to take alternate routes.

According to Renton police, this was a drive-by shooting and suspect information has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and reference case No. 24-9200.

