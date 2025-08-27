Seattle Mayor says city is prepared to fight in case of federal troop takeover

The Brief Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is prepared to legally challenge any attempt by President Trump to deploy federal troops, citing declining crime rates and calling the move unconstitutional. Harrell emphasized Seattle's commitment to being a welcoming city for immigrants and refugees, directing police to follow state law and avoid federal immigration enforcement. Harrell, alongside Gov. Bob Ferguson and Attorney General Nick Brown, is working to protect residents' rights against federal overreach through legal and community efforts.



Mayor Bruce Harrell said Seattle is ready to challenge any attempt by President Donald Trump to send federal troops or the National Guard into the city, calling such a move unconstitutional and unnecessary.

"Yes, we, as you probably know, we've already initiated three lawsuits against the Trump administration," Harrell said in an interview with FOX 13 Seattle. "So on advice of our city attorney, we are prepared in advice with the governor and the Attorney General, we sort of have a united front on making sure that this president doesn't violate the 10th Amendment, which certainly is a safeguard against federal overreach like we're seeing. So we are ready."

Dig deeper:

The Trump administration has justified their federal takeover of Washington, D.C. as tackling crime and illegal immigration, and are eyeing cities like New York and Chicago for the same reasons.

Harrell said Seattle has seen declining crime rates across all major categories and rejected the idea that federal authorities could justify military involvement.

"Our crime rates are down in all major categories, serious crimes down. Homicides are down. Shots fired are down," Harrell said. "So when there's an attack on a city because of crime rates, that is basis we are a safer city. And in the last three years, again, we've made incredible progress with the recruiting of police, with our use of smart constitutional technology, we're doing everything possible to keep our residents safe. So that is not a basis by which to employ a National Guard."

Harrell said the city has had no direct communication with the Trump administration about potential deployments, noting that "typical of the Trump administration, we will read about their intentions on a tweet or social media of some sort, but no direct communications."

The mayor added that he and his administration are prepared to resist federal overreach both legally and through community partnerships.

What they're saying:

"I'd say two things. Number one is the courts. The courts are our forum by which we will push back against the federal government's overreach," Harrell said. "Number two, from a practical standpoint, I have to give very clear advice to our police department and our first responders, to our community-based organizations, on what a safety net looks like to protect immigrants or refugees and all people who we welcome to the city."

Harrell said his office has directed Seattle police to follow state law and not participate in immigration enforcement.

"My direction to my chief public safety officer, Natalie Walt Manerson, is exactly that — make sure that our police department knows that the enforcement of immigration issues is an exclusive authority of the federal government. And we will comply with the Keep Washington Working Act, and they have very clear directives to be compliant with the state law, and I think they're doing a marvelous job doing that," Harrell said.

The mayor stressed that the presence of federal troops would escalate tensions unnecessarily.

"I think it would definitely escalate tensions. We don't need the National Guard coming here. That is clear," Harrell said. "That seems to be a theatrical step that the Trump administration is doing, probably because of their failed policies […] So we think again, it's federal overreach, it's bad policy, and we'll do everything possible to fight against it."

Big picture view:

Harrell emphasized that Seattle will continue to position itself as a welcoming city, particularly for immigrants, refugees and women seeking reproductive health care.

"I would say that under my administration, we have made it clear that we are a welcoming city," Harrell said. "In fact, my administration revised the definition of what a welcoming city is to include women who are seeking reproductive health because of the Trump's administration stance against Roe versus Wade. So we are—we've tripled down in our stance that we embrace diversity, equity, inclusion. We will use the court systems, we'll use our community based organizations, and we use our voices loudly and we're proud of that."

The mayor also pointed to his own family history as shaping his response to federal overreach.

"What I'd say to those communities is very personal, that I am the son of a woman who was incarcerated and interned during World War II, when Japanese Americans [were] rounded up and put in intern camps," Harrell said. "That I know firsthand what federal overreach looks like, and what I would say to every community that's living with fear is that we are fighters here. We will use the court system, we'll use our voice, we'll use community-based organizations to protect their rights. Seattle is a phenomenal city, and we will and, as an attorney, we know the law here. This mayor knows the law, so we are prepared to fight. We will fight, and we will win."

Asked what message he would send to Trump directly, Harrell said: "I would say, ‘No, Seattle is a phenomenal city.’ We are not what his son calls a ‘craphole,’ that, that is offensive on so many levels. We are a great part of this country. We are, we are known for international trade, we are known for innovation. We're known for fighting for climate change. We have some of the smartest scholars here great university system here — Seattle."

Harrell said he continues to work closely with Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson and Attorney General Nick Brown.

"Well, those two people, Governor Ferguson and Attorney General Nick Brown and I are on perfect footing, equal footing. We're working as a team to make sure everyone here is protected," Harrell said. "I'm very proud to call them my friends and colleagues in this space, we have a united front. Last night, I was with Senator Cantwell. We have a united front with our federal government as well our federal delegation, so together, we will not be broken."

Harrell's response comes a week after Donald Trump, Jr. called Seattle and Portland as "craphole cities" in an interview with Newsmax as he discussed the President's takeover of Washington, D.C.

Harrell says he's in constant communication with Attorney General Nick Brown and Governor Bob Ferguson, who are all working as a united front on the matter.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

7 protesters arrested at Microsoft president's office at Redmond, WA campus

WA risks federal funding over truck driver language requirement

Seattle man describes moment he was shot in chest

Travis Decker manhunt: Law enforcement provide update on WA search

Alligator snapping turtle found in Lake Washington

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.