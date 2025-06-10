Seattle police chief: 'I will probably go to jail' under Trump administration

The Brief Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes suggested he would risk jail time to protect residents from potential federal military deployment. The statement was made during a confirmation hearing before the Seattle City Council's Public Safety Committee. Chief Barnes has served without official City Council confirmation for over three months, and this hearing marks the initial step in the process.



Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes said Tuesday that he would likely face jail time if the Trump administration were to deploy military personnel to Seattle with intent to harm or inhibit First Amendment rights.

What we know:

The chief's remarks came during a confirmation hearing before the Seattle City Council's Public Safety Committee.

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes (right), Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell (left) (FOX 13 Seattle)

Council Member Alexis Mercedes Rinck asked Barnes how he would handle a hypothetical scenario where the Trump administration and military were deployed to Seattle, referencing similar situations seen in Los Angeles.

"I will do everything in my power to protect anyone in Seattle from anyone who comes to the city with the intention to hurt them or inhibit their first amendment rights what this means is that at some point I will probably go to jail and be in prison," said Barnes.

Chief Barnes, appointed by Mayor Bruce Harrell, has led the Seattle Police Department for more than three months without official City Council confirmation. Tuesday's hearing was the first step in that confirmation process.

The Source: Information in this story came from SDP Chief Shon Barnes' comments during a confirmation hearing at a Seattle City Council meeting.

