Will the roof be open or closed at Seattle's T-Mobile Park for ALCS Game 5?

The Brief After a rainy morning in the Puget Sound area, many are wondering if the roof will be open or closed at T-Mobile Park for ALCS Game 5. The roof was closed Friday morning, but it could open later in the day. FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan said weather conditions are likely going to improve by afternoon.



After a rainy morning in the Puget Sound region, Seattle Mariners fans are wondering if the roof at T-Mobile Park will be open or closed for ALCS Game 5 on Friday.

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 04: A general view of T-Mobile Park with Postseason signage prior to Game One of the American League Division Series presented by Booking.com between the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, Octo (Rob Leiter / MLB Photos / Getty Images) Expand

The Seattle Mariners are looking to get back on track after dropping two straight games at home to the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Championship Series.

With the series now tied at two games a piece, both the Mariners and Blue Jays aim to take a 3-2 series lead before heading back to Toronto.

Will the roof be open or closed at T-Mobile Park?

As of Friday morning, the roof was closed. However, according to FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan, T-Mobile Park could open the roof if weather conditions continue to improve.

What they're saying:

"If you’re coming down here to T-Mobile Park, it’s going to be a beautiful afternoon," said MacMillan. "We are dealing with a few showers this morning up in the foothills of the Cascades up in Snohomish County, but also just south of Seattle. Right on top of us right now, we are seeing some showers in SoDo. The roof is closed, though, for good reason."

Is it supposed to rain all day in Seattle?

What's next:

"Low to mid-50s currently. It’s definitely warmer than it was a couple of days ago when I was out here because we had clear skies that night — not so much this morning. [We’re] waking up to clouds, waking up to some sprinkles. By the noon hour, a lot of us are going to be back to some sunshine. And by the five o’clock hour, everybody should be looking at mostly sunny skies."

If the forecast holds, we'd expect the roof to be open by game time.

The Source: Information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Here's how much last-minute Seattle Mariners tickets cost at T-Mobile Park

Mariners Fans "Humpy Day" March to T-Mobile Park

Mariners Pitcher Bryan Woo ready to come out the bullpen for ALCS Game 4

Pilot draws Mariners trident over Seattle with flight path

Canadian invasion: Blue Jays fans head to Seattle for ALCS playoff series

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.