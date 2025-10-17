How to watch ALCS Game 5: Seattle Mariners vs Toronto Blue Jays

The Brief The Mariners aim to break a two-game losing streak against the Blue Jays in ALCS Game 5, with the series tied 2-2. Game 5 starts at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday, available on FS1, the FOX One app or the FOX Sports app. Bryce Miller will start for the Mariners, with Bryan Woo in the bullpen, as both teams vie for a World Series spot.



The Seattle Mariners are looking to get back on track after dropping two straight games at home to the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Championship Series.

With the series now tied at two games a piece, both the Mariners and Blue Jays aim to take a 3-2 series lead before heading back to Toronto.

Keep reading for details on ALCS Game 5 and how to watch the game live.

How to watch Game 4 of ALCS

Game 5 of the AL Championship Series will start at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The game will be available on FS1 or you can stream it on either the FOX One app (get a 7-day free trial) or the FOX Sports app. Canadian viewers can access the game through Sportsnet.

The Mariners are looking to secure their first ALCS win at home since 2000, while the Blue Jays try to take the lead in the series with a third-straight win.

Mariners performance in ALCS so far

The Seattle Mariners took the first two games of the ALCS on Sunday and Monday, but lost on Wednesday and Thursday, with the series now tied 2-2.

In the final ALCS game at T-Mobile Park, Bryce Miller will be starting on the mound for the Mariners, with Bryan Woo coming out of the bullpen. The Blue Jays have Kevin Gausman starting.

Both the Mariners and Blue Jays have an opportunity to be one win away from a World Series appearance. For Seattle, it would be the first time in franchise history.

You can tune into FOX 13 Extra Innings for pregame coverage at 12 p.m. and a postgame show once the game ends.

