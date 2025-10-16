Seattle Mariners vs Toronto Blue Jays: Live Game 4 ALCS scores, updates, more

The Brief The Seattle Mariners fell to the Toronto Blue Jays, 13-4, in Game 3 of the ALCS on Wednesday. The Mariners lead the series 2-1, with Games 4 and 5 scheduled for Thursday and Friday at T-Mobile Park. Game 4 will air on FS1 and stream live on the FOX ONE and FOX Sports apps.



On Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners fell to the Toronto Blue Jays, 13-4, in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series in Seattle.

Game 4 is scheduled for Thursday at 5:33 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Park, airing on FS1 and streaming live on the FOX ONE and FOX Sports apps.

Keep reading for live scores, game stats, highlights and more for Game 4 of the ALCS between the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays.

Julio Rodríguez. #44 of the Seattle Mariners, celebrates after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in game three of the American League Championship Series at T-Mobile Park on October 15, 2025, in Seattle, Wash. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

OF Anthony Santander removed from roster – 4:50 p.m.

The Blue Jays said Thursday afternoon that outfielder Anthony Santander is injured and will be replaced for the remainder of the series against the Mariners by outfielder Joey Loperfido.

Bryan Woo out of bullpen – 3:55 p.m.

Mariners manager Dan Wilson also disclosed that All-Star pitcher Bryan Woo would be returning to action on Friday, coming off a pectoral injury he sustained during a start against the Houston Astros on Sep. 19.

Woo will be coming out of the bullpen for Game 5 of the ALCS, nearly a month after leaving the Houston game early. He was previously left off the ALDS roster versus the Detroit Tigers, where the Mariners took the series 3-2.

Bryce Miller named Game 5 starter – 3:30 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners named Bryce Miller as their starting pitcher for Game 5 of the American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Bryan Woo to come out of the bullpen.

Miller started for Game 1 of the AL Championship Series, pitching a stellar six innings, only giving up one run in the first inning. He'll be coming off a three-day rest.

ALCS Game 4 last-minute lineup changes – 2:55 p.m.

The Mariners tweaked their lineup Thursday ahead of Game 4.

Victor Robles is out of the lineup after colliding with the wall in right field making a catch on a George Springer fly ball in the third inning of Game 3.

Dominic Canzone will play right field in Robles' place, moving to the field after primarily being a designated hitter throughout the postseason.

Jorge Polanco will take the DH role for Game 4 with Leo Rivas entering the lineup at second base.

Robles did finish Game 3 for the Mariners and manager Dan Wilson said Wednesday night that he believed Robles was OK after the play.

"I think he was all right," Wilson said. "But that's the kind of effort Vic gives and that's what you're going to see, especially this time of year he's going to continue to go all out."

Toronto Blue Jays Seattle Mariners DH George Springer LF Randy Arozarena LF Nathan Lukes (L) C Cal Raleigh (S) 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. CF Julio Rodríguez C Alejandro Kirk DH Jorge Polanco (S) CF Daulton Varsho (L) 1B Josh Naylor (L) 3B Ernie Clement 3B Eugenio Suárez RF Addison Barger (L) RF Dominic Canzone (L) 2B Isiah Kiner-Falefa SS J.P. Crawford (L) SS Andrés Giménez (L) 2B Leo Rivas (S) RHP Max Scherzer RHP Luis Castillo

How to watch ALCS Game 4 on TV, streaming – 2:30 p.m.

Game 4 of the AL Championship Series will start at 5:33 p.m. PT/8:33 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The game will be available on FS1 or you can stream it on either the FOX ONE app (get a 7-day free trial) or the FOX Sports app (with participating TV provider login).

Canadian viewers can access the game through Sportsnet.

