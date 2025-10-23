Seattle Mariners, 3 players named finalists for Silver Slugger awards

The Brief The Seattle Mariners have been named a finalist for the AL Silver Slugger Team of the Year award. Cal Raleigh, Jorge Polanco and Julio Rodriguez have also been named as finalists for individual Silver Slugger honors at their positions. The Silver Slugger Award winners will be announced on Friday, Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. PT.



The Seattle Mariners have been named a finalist for the American League Silver Slugger Team of the Year award, and three players are also finalists for individual Silver Slugger honors at their positions.

Catcher Cal Raleigh, second baseman Jorge Polanco and outfielder Julio Rodriguez were each named finalists for the award.

Keep reading to see the players they're up against.

Seattle Mariners finalist for AL Silver Slugger Team of the Year

TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 13: Jorge Polanco #7 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with teammates after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game two of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on October 13, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The Mariners are joined by the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays as finalists for the AL Team of the Year award.

As a team, Seattle batted .244 with 766 runs, 234 doubles, nine triples, 238 home runs, 734 RBIs, 161 stolen bases and 544 walks. The Mariners ranked third in MLB in home runs and tied for third in stolen bases, making them the only team in the league to place in the top four in both categories.

Cal Raleigh

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 24: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners watches his solo home run, his 59th of the season, during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on September 24, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh put together a record-breaking season, setting new marks for home runs by a catcher, a switch-hitter and a Mariners player.

Raleigh hit 60 home runs, surpassing Salvador Perez's record of 48 for the 2021 Royals for the most by a catcher in a single season. He also broke Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle's switch-hitter record of 54 homers set with the 1961 Yankees and eclipsed Ken Griffey Jr.'s franchise record of 56 home runs from 1997 and 1998.

Raleigh is joined by Oakland's She Langeliers and Kansas City's Salvador Perez as finalists for the American League Silver Slugger Award at catcher.

Here are Raleigh's stats for the 2025 MLB season:

Batting average: .247

Runs: 110

Doubles: 24

Home runs: 60

RBIs: 125

Walks: 97

Jorge Polanco

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 05: Jorge Polanco #7 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning in game two of the Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 05, 2025 in Seattle, (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Expand

Seattle second baseman Jorge Polanco was named a finalist for the AL Silver Slugger Award, joining Yankees Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Ray's Brandon Lowe.

The Dominican-born switch-hitter tied a franchise record with doubles in seven consecutive games in September and recorded an extra-base hit in nine straight games that month, the second-largest streak in club history. He also earned his first career AL Player of the Week honor in April after batting .471 with four home runs and eight RBIs over five games.

Here are Polanco's stats for the 2025 MLB season:

Batting average: .265

Doubles: 30

Home runs: 26

RBIs: 78

Stolen bases: 6

Walks: 42

Julio Rodriguez

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 05: Julio Rodríguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after hitting a RBI double against the Detroit Tigers during the eighth inning in game two of the Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 05, 2025 in Seattle (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Expand

Seattle outfielder Julio Rodriguez was named a finalist for the AL Silver Slugger Award in the outfield, joining Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge of the Yankees, Byron Buxton of the Twins, Riley Greene of the Tigers and George Springer of the Blue Jays.

He became the first player in Mariners history to record multiple seasons with at least 30 home runs and 30 steals, and one of the only two players in MLB history – along with Kansas City's Bobby Witt Jr. – to do so at age 24 or younger. The three-time All-Star led all center fielders with a career-high 6.8 Baseball-Reference WAR and 5.7 FanGraphs WAR, ranking among the AL's top players in several offensive categories.

Here are Rodriguez’s stats for the 2025 MLB season:

Batting Average: .262

Runs: 106

Doubles: 31

Triples: 4

Home Runs: 32

RBIs: 95

Stolen bases: 30

The Silver Slugger Award winners will be announced on Friday, Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. PT.

The Source: Information in this story came from a press release by the Seattle Mariners.

