Mariners OF Julio Rodríguez named AL Silver Slugger

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez was named as an American League Silver Slugger on Thursday.

Rodríguez has won the award in each of his first two seasons with the Mariners. He joins Kyle Tucker of the Houston Astros and Luis Robert of the Chicago White Sox as outfielders to win the award for the 2023 season.

Rodríguez delivered a .275 batting average with 32 home runs, two triples, 37 doubles and 103 RBI with 34 stolen bases in 155 games played for the Mariners this season. Among American League outfielders, Rodríguez ranked first in hits (180), second in runs scored (102), fourth in home runs and third in RBI. He was first in total bases (317), second in stolen bases, and tied for second in extra-base hits.

Rodríguez became the seventh player in team history to win multiple Silver Slugger awards during his tenure with the Mariners. He joins Ken Griffey Jr. (7x), Edgar Martinez (5x), Alex Rodriguez (4x), Ichiro Suzuki (3x), Bret Boone (2x) and Nelson Cruz (2x) as players to accomplish the feat in Seattle.

Rodríguez became the 44th player in MLB history to have 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a season. Alex Rodriguez in 1998 is the only other Mariners to have accomplished that feat. Rodríguez became the first player in Major League history to tally at least 50 doubles, 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases through a player's first 2 career seasons, finishing with 62 doubles, 60 home runs and 62 stolen bases through his first two years with the Mariners.