Former Seattle Mariners catcher Jesús Montero dies after motorcycle crash

The Brief Former Seattle Mariners catcher Jesús Montero, 35, has died from injuries sustained in an Oct. 4 motorcycle crash in Venezuela. Montero, once a top New York Yankees prospect, played 208 games with Seattle between 2012 and 2015. The Mariners express condolences, recalling his role in the team's combined no-hitter against the Dodgers in 2012.



Former Seattle Mariners catcher Jesús Montero has died after a motorcycle crash that happened earlier this month.

The Seattle Mariners' Jesus Montero follows through on an RBI double in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, March 19, 2016, at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Ariz. The Royals won, 5-4.

Montero played more than 200 games as Seattle's catcher between 2012 and 2015.

The 35-year-old was in a motorcycle crash in his home country of Venezuela on October 4. ESPN reports that Montero was put into a coma, but was not able to recover.

The backstory:

He was a top prospect for the New York Yankees and made his debut in pin stripes when he was just 17 years old. He was then traded to the Mariners in 2012 and played in 208 games.

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 16: Jesus Montero #63 of the Seattle Mariners rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in the fourth inning at Safeco Field on September 16, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) Expand

What they're saying:

"The Mariners were saddened to learn today of the passing of former Mariners player Jesús Montero," the Mariners said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends and loved ones."

The Mariners said Montero spent four seasons in Seattle and was behind the plate when six different Seattle pitchers combined to no-hit the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 8, 2012.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Mariners, ESPN and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Eugenio Suárez grand slam carries Seattle Mariners to 6-2 win in Game 5 of ALCS

LIVE Game 5 ALCS scores, updates: Seattle Mariners defeat Toronto Blue Jays 6-2

Extra Innings on FOX: Mariners vs Blue Jays ALCS Game 5 Pregame

Mariners look to 'control what they can control' in pivotal ALCS Game 5

Mariners shake up lineup for crucial ALCS Game 5

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.